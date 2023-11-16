Vegas Stronger™ Launches Nevada Stronger to Address Community Needs in Nye County and Rural Nevada

Nevada Stronger Vegas Stronger Logo

The nonprofit is combatting the growing homelessness issue by treating substance use and mental illness in communities.

As we’re continuing to see success metrics in the Las Vegas Valley with our model, it will be great to start to see the positive impact in other communities in need.” — Dave Marlon, Founder of Vegas Stronger™

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger™, the Las Vegas-based nonprofit working to end homelessness by treating substance use and mental illness, has launched Nevada Stronger which will replicate the model in Nye County and other rural Nevada communities.

“We are incredibly excited to be growing in our offerings and provide treatment to Pahrump, Nye County, and other rural communities in Nevada,” said Dave Marlon, Founder of Vegas Stronger™. “As we’re continuing to see success metrics in the Las Vegas Valley with our model, it will be great to start to see the positive impact in other communities in need.”

The Nevada Stronger office is located at 4021 Nevada Hwy 160, Pahrump, NV 89060, and you can contact them by phone or email to schedule an appointment or to have a representative meet you in your community: contact@vegasstronger.org HELPLINE: 702-202-6647

Nevada Stronger will offer the same treatment options and client services as the Las Vegas office, including Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOP), Counseling, and Peer Support Services & AA/NA Groups. Vegas Stronger™ and Nevada Stronger utilize 13 essential elements in treatment, which sets them apart from other providers, which includes a comprehensive, trauma-informed, holistic approach that focuses on promoting positive change and growth in individuals struggling with substance use and mental health issues.

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a unique Non-Profit Organization 503(c)(3) focused on reversing the devastation caused to our community by the opiate epidemic and addiction. Our out-of-the-box approach helps anyone afflicted, regardless of their race, socio-economic status, or housing situation, in an outpatient facility. We offer more than just traditional groups and are a growing facility with a sober boxing gym, coffee shop, bookstore, bicycle mission, and our customized "13 Core Elements Method." We facilitate that restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, by creating awareness and providing access to both state-of-the-art and historically reliable remedies. Our services cater to all suffering from the depths of addiction. In many instances, residential rehab is not a viable or financial option. Learn more at https://vegasstronger.org/