Louisiana Celebrates GIS Day at Multiple Locations
Louisiana GIS Day Recognizes How Geographic Information System Technology Makes an Impact on our Communities.
We are teaching youth how to become Citizen Scientists.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Geospatial Institute, Clean Pelican, and East Baton Rouge Parish Library System will celebrate GIS Day on November 15, 1023. Louisiana GIS Day will celebrate innovative applications of geographic information system (GIS) technology in analysis, visualization, gaining insights into geospatial data, and thought leadership through introducing and teaching youth throughout East Baton Rouge Parish to apply GIS technology.
For eight consecutive years (except for 2020 due to COVID), Global Geospatial Institute has sponsored GIS Day in Baton Rouge. This year, through the partnership of Clean Pelican and Global Geospatial Institute’s Map It Clean! Educational Program, the use of GIS brings an innovative approach to teaching and learning about litter and taking action to clean up our community. “We are teaching youth how to become Citizen Scientists,” says Fran Harvey, GISP, Managing Director of GGI. “Three local schools; Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Westdale Heights Academic Magnet, and the Brighton School are participating in the Map It Clean! Education Program as part of a Keep Louisiana Beautiful grant awarded to Clean Pelican. GIS is for all ages. This year we expanded to include a GIS Day at The University of Louisiana Monroe and at Nichols University on November 16.”
Clean Pelican was recently awarded KLB’s Community Improvement Award for formally organizing clean-up efforts to make a sustainable difference in the capital area. In 2023, Clean Pelican has taken strides to incorporate education into their mission and to target the younger generation of K-12 students. As a result, the GGI and Clean Pelican formed a partnership and are working to bring GIS and Litter Education to Baton Rouge students to enhance their understanding of the litter crisis and develop maps of their findings.
History of GIS Day
Over 20 years ago, Jack Dangermond, the founder and president of Esri, envisioned people collaborating and sharing how GIS affects everyone. This led to the establishment of GIS Day, first observed in 1999. Since then, the explosion of geospatial technology has expanded that idea into a global event that shows how geography, and the real-world applications of GIS are making a difference in business, government, and society. GIS Day is a chance for organizations to share their accomplishments and inspire others to discover and use GIS.
"GIS Day is a wonderful opportunity for professionals from around the world to get together to share their amazing work," says Dangermond. "These individuals are using GIS technology to take a geographic approach in addressing unprecedented challenges, from COVID-19 to climate change. Organizations across the globe are taking part in grassroots events that help celebrate geospatial science and how it impacts the real world for good. Our users should be proud of their achievements in the field, which GIS Day is meant to showcase."
This November, Louisiana GIS Day will join with hundreds of organizations worldwide in hosting in-person and virtual gatherings that will celebrate the impactful work of GIS professionals and serve to ignite the imagination of future innovators who will further advance global progress using GIS.
About GGI: The Global Geospatial Institute (GGI) is dedicated to providing parents, students, and teachers the support they need to succeed in the field of study, geospatial technology. We provide an engaging, rigorous, hands-on learning culture that develops innovative 21st-century citizens to compete in an ever-changing world. By introducing GIS into classrooms, we are teaching youth the science of where and enabling them to think spatially in both their future courses and careers. For more information about GGI, email support@ggi.education or visit https://www.gisdaylouisiana.com/ or email support@ggi.education or Map It Clean! Program visit https://map-it-clean-lagisk12.hub.arcgis.com/
About Clean Pelican: Clean Pelican’s mission is to create and maintain a clean, beautiful community where families and businesses want to stay, work, and play. Started in 2021 as a grassroots movement when community activists saw a need to clean up Baton Rouge, Clean Pelican’s programming focuses on using education to reduce and prevent litter. We engage local businesses and schools, providing opportunities, including litter pickups and educational materials for citizens to learn about the ill effects of litter on our community. To learn more, visit cleanpelican.org or email glenda@cleanpelican.org.
