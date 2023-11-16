GREAT CRYPTO - Mysterious Combination of Blockchain Economic Theory Based on Basic Labor Value
In a marriage that combines social productism, capitalism, traditional macroeconomic theory and blockchain, we witness the birth of a new economic theoryCAN THO, VIETNAM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a marriage that combines social productism, capitalism, traditional macroeconomic theory and blockchain technology, we witness the birth of a new economic theory where Labor value becomes the center of every transaction, recorded transparently and protected by blockchain technology. Let's immerse ourselves in a new world where the love of working is not only the foundation, but also a source of encouragement for sustainable global economic development.
1. Opening for the Great World Economic Revolution Day
In the 4.0 technology era, we are not only producers and consumers, but also true value creators. Welcome the mystery of a new economic theory, where the value of labor is not just a figure on a payroll but the beating heart of every economic transaction.
2. Social Productionism Intersects with Capitalism on the Blockchain Platform and Modern Macroeconomics:
Combining special attention to the living conditions of workers from social productionism and the economic freedom vision of capitalism, Dr. Philip Vo with the new Basic Labor Theory of Value will gives us a breakthrough opportunity to build a sustainable, revitalized economy, in which each worker is a lever for progress toward equality and prosperity of humanity.
3. Labor Value and Blockchain:
On the foundation of blockchain technology, labor value is no longer just raw materials, but a mysterious run of transparency. Every move of working hands is recorded, from the fingers of artists to the steadfast dedication of basic workers.
4. Modern Macroeconomics:
Tracking and forecasting economic fluctuations is no longer a secret. By combining modern macro theory with blockchain data, we have the ability to see trends, analyze policy impacts, and integrate the spirit of Keynes into macro transparency.
5. Community Involvement:
Immerse yourself in a mystical community of participation, where each member is not only a trader but also a decider of the future. Blockchain creates space for everyone to participate in the decision-making process and build an economy where every drop of sweat counts.
6. Conclusion: Mysterious Advancement for the World Economic Future.
In our world, the value of labor is no longer forgotten. It is not only a revolution in the way we view economics, but also the embodiment of fairness and solidarity towards a prosperous and sustainable future.
This is not just a new economic theory, but an adventure into a world of transparency and fairness, where value is truly a mystical force, leading us to a new era of global prosperity.
The GREAT WALLET, which stores the transaction values of GREAT CRYPTO, will officially launch on the Web, Android and IOS platforms from November 11, 2023 for the global community to download and use.
Web wallet: https://wallet.greatcrypto.network/#/login
Android Wallet: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.greatwallet&hl=vi&gl=US&pli=1
IOS Wallet: https://apps.apple.com/vn/app/great-wallet/id6471328533?l=vi
Henry Nguyen
GLOBAL CITIZENS NETWORK
908429562 ext.
email us here