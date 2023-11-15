(Subscription required) The ruling was a significant victory for Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, who have faced fierce opposition, mostly from coastal cities, to the state’s plan to require building of multiple-family dwellings in residential neighborhoods to increase the affordable housing stock in California.
You just read:
Huntington Beach loses challenge to state’s housing law
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.