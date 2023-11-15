Actor & TV Icon Patrick Duffy’s Oregon Ranch to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Live at Sotheby’s New York

Currently owned by iconic actor Patrick Duffy Ranch also includes a pool house for indoor swims and a large garden Nine parcels with potential to subdivide waterfront acreage Pacific Northwest retreat with two miles of river frontage Over 329 acres of riverfront property along the Rogue River

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This gorgeous ranch just outside Medford, Oregon, has been owned for the last 30 years by actor Patrick Duffy and is one of the most pristine properties in the area. Currently listed for $10.995 million, 436 Staley Road in Eagle Point is scheduled to be auctioned next month with starting bids expected between $3 million and $5 million with No Reserve via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. In cooperation with Alan DeVries of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, bidding will open 7 December and culminate on 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. This rare piece of real estate will be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“In 1990, my wife and I took a walk around a parcel of land that was for sale in South Oregon,. 130 acres on the Rogue River. Strolling through the forest, sitting on a log by the river, finding arrowheads in an old orchard, or scaring elk, deer quail or wild turkeys we felt the land itself talking to us. It felt immediately like ‘home’. It was on that stroll we decided to assume the stewardship of this remarkable place for as long as we could. 30 years later, after adding more acres to our little paradise, I have decided to release the now nearly 300 acres to someone else’s care. I know it will speak to the right set of ears and show itself to the right set of eyes and a new steward will care for the spot on the Rogue we call our Eagle Peak and welcome them home.” -Patrick Duffy

This property combines privacy, security, and luxury with nine parcels, two homes, and two guest cabins all set on nearly two beautiful miles of Rogue River frontage. The primary residence is built in a lodge style on 79 acres of riverfront, that is potentially divisible into five acre lots, and has an art gallery and a walkway to the wine cave and the spa cabin. The ranch also includes a pool house for indoor swims and a large garden. The buildings feature beautiful wood and river rock, blending with the stunning natural surroundings, and large windows let in the sunlight. There are over 100 acres of irrigated grounds and a two-acre pond for irrigation and recreation. Whether your dream is to have the ultimate retreat or subdivide the property into parcels for additional development, this retreat has multiple opportunities and is the perfect sanctuary for anyone looking to create a legacy for years to come.

“This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Oregon coveted Rogue Valley,” Alan DeVries said. “With nearly two-miles of river frontage and the ability to subdivide, the opportunities are endless. Owning over 300 acres with this much river frontage is unheard of in today’s market and we are thrilled to be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and their global database to present this spectacular opportunity and turn the chapter of this famed home.”

Nestled in the Rogue Valley, Eagle Point is located just north of Medford, the largest and most diverse city in Southern Oregon. Spend a relaxing day at one of the region’s numerous wineries, stroll through the lavender fields, or wander through the eclectic boutiques and art shops in historic Jacksonville, all less than 30 minutes away. If you’re seeking more recreation, hike to admire Crater Lake National Park, with its deep waters and stunning cliffs, or take in the sunset at Table Rocks. No matter the season, this slice of heaven in Southern Oregon offers activities and beautiful scenery to explore.

436 Staley Road is available for showings by appointment, in person, or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

