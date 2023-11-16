3 Rivers Energy Partners Celebrates Prestigious IJGlobal ESG Award 2023 for Innovative Biomass Solution
This project is a cornerstone in our mission to drive renewable energy solutions that have a real impact on the community and the environment.
This project is a cornerstone in our mission to drive renewable energy solutions that have a real impact on the community and the environment."THREE RIVERS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant recognition of its efforts in renewable energy innovation, 3 Rivers Energy Partners is proud to announce their recent win of the IJGlobal ESG Award 2023 for North America in the biomass category. This prestigious award is a testament to the successful collaboration with Jack Daniel Distillery in developing a groundbreaking biomass solution. The award honors the 3 Rivers Energy Partners project for its excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG). The accolade highlights the innovative approach and significant environmental impact of the project.
— John Rivers, CEO of 3 Rivers Energy Partners
A judge from the IJGlobal panel commended the project, noting its measurable social impacts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, supporting local agriculture, and advancing towards a circular economy. The project is led by 3 Rivers Energy Partners, with MUFG playing a pivotal role as MLA on the $52.8 million debt package and Bank of New York Mellon serving as the collateral agent and accounts bank.
This endeavor pushes for a more sustainable future for Jack Daniel's, perfectly aligning with the distillery's sustainability and long-term growth initiatives. The renewable gas produced will be utilized by Jack Daniel's distillery and the local community, contributing significantly to a circular economy and the brand's objective of achieving a carbon-neutral facility.
"We are deeply honored to be recognized with the IJGlobal ESG Award," said John Rivers, CEO of 3 Rivers Energy Partners. "Our collaboration with Jack Daniel's is a clear indicator of our shared vision for a sustainable future. This project is a cornerstone in our mission to drive renewable energy solutions that have a real impact on the community and the environment."
About 3 Rivers Energy Partners
3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is a renewable energy company that specializes in the design, build, and operations of renewable natural gas projects. Our teams work to provide renewable energy solutions for organizations by utilizing their existing bio-waste streams as feedstock for renewable energy sources. This allows organizations to lower their environmental impact and help return vital nutrients to the earth. We take renewable energy projects from idea to operation.
Empowering organizations to create a sustainable future.
3riversenergy.com
About MUFG and MUFG Americas
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.
MUFG’s Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.
