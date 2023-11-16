Harlem Fine Arts Show Unveils HFAS16 In February 2024
Renaissance Now: Curating Cultural Nutrition
HFAS16 is more than just an art show; it's a Cultural Feast. It feeds the soul, providing a vivid and diverse tapestry of the artistic accomplishments of the African diaspora.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) is thrilled to announce the launch of its 16th season, HFAS16, marking the beginning of the premier Black History Month Celebration. This highly anticipated three-day event will take place from February 23-25, 2024, at The Glasshouse, a prestigious venue located at 660 12th Avenue, nestled between the vibrant neighborhoods of Hell's Kitchen and Hudson Yards.
— Dion Clarke, Founder
HFAS16 promises to be a spectacular showcase of African American art, culture, and heritage, featuring a diverse range of artists and their works. The show will include paintings, sculptures, photography, and mixed media pieces, all celebrating the rich history and contributions of the Black community. Attendees can expect to be immersed in a vibrant and thought-provoking experience, with opportunities to engage with the artists and learn about their inspirations and techniques.
The Glasshouse 660 is known for its stunning architecture and state-of-the-art facilities in the heart of New York City. Attendees can also look forward to live music, performances, and delicious cuisine making HFAS16 truly unforgettable.
Dion Clarke, the visionary Founder of Harlem Fine Arts Show, underlines the profound significance of HFAS16, stating, "HFAS16 is more than just an art show, it's a Cultural Feast. It feeds the soul, providing a vivid and diverse tapestry of the artistic accomplishments of the African diaspora. Our mission, our vision, our invitation, our movement—everything centers around celebrating the rich heritage and creative prowess of Black artists. It's a testament to the enduring influence of Black culture on the world stage."
The extraordinary weekend will also feature a diverse lineup of events that celebrate art, culture, and community. The show kicks off with the HFAS16 30 Day Countdown Kickoff in January offering a sneak peek of the artistic wonders to come, along with a chance to meet and greet the talented artists behind the creations. Following this, the HFAS16 Youth Empowerment & Community Appreciation Day aims to inspire the next generation and express gratitude to the local community. The exclusive "White Glove Concierge" event offers a private showing for art enthusiasts, setting the stage for the grand opening night – HFAS16 RED DOT. The weekend continues with General Admission Exhibitions, including Art Talk Panel Discussions that delve into the nuances of artistic expression. Additionally, the event will host the 10th Annual Celebration of African Americans in Medicine and the African Americans in Finance Celebration, highlighting achievements in these fields. The HFAS16 New York Literary Pavilion will feature renowned authors, creating a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the intersection of art and literature.
In the spirit of community engagement, HFAS16 is proud to announce its partnership with several distinguished organizations as beneficiaries. The NAACP Mid-Manhattan Branch, the Greater Bronx (NY) Chapter of The Links, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Tau Omega Chapter, the Share For Life Foundation, Inc., and the Morehouse Manhattan Alumni Association are among the participating benefactors. These organizations play a crucial role in fostering social change, education, and community development. As HFAS16 brings people together to appreciate and support the arts, it also contributes to the betterment of society by aligning with these impactful organizations. The collaboration between the HFAS16 and its benefactors reflects a commitment to building a stronger and more vibrant community through the power of art and shared values.
Early Bird tickets are on sale now until December 3, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit our website at www.hfas.org. Media, sales and sponsorship inquiries may be directed to Theresa Redd at press@hfas.org or (917)445-7495.
To view highlights from last year’s show, click here: https://youtu.be/Sjihd3OS-XQ?si=NBMm2gyZxmOC4seb.
About Harlem Fine Arts Show:
The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) is a traveling exhibition that showcases contemporary paintings, sculpture, and photography, making it the largest touring African diaspora art show in the United States. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has welcomed over 80,000 visitors, journeyed to more than 10 cities, and partnered with leading galleries and artists. HFAS serves as a platform for African diaspora artists, providing them with the opportunity to exhibit and sell their artwork to a diverse audience. Through collaborations with various educational institutions, HFAS offers internships, scholarships, and contributes to the professional development of emerging artists.
#HFAS16
#HarlemFineArtsShow
#buyblackart
THERESA ONEAL
Global Spectrum Group LLC
+1 917-445-7495
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Harlem Fine Arts Show 2022 - 15HFAS