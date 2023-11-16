Thoropass welcomes two industry experts to inform its Health Advisory Board
The leader in infosec compliance and audits increases its expertise and offerings in HealthTech.
This is really just one step in guiding the industry with insights and innovations that will revolutionize how healthcare companies address cybersecurity and leverage advanced technologies like AI.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thoropass, the industry leader in compliance and information security audits, has welcomed two HealthTech industry veterans to the company’s newly launched Health Advisory Board. By adding expert voices that expand its reach, knowledge, and innovation for current and future customers, the Health Advisory Board continues Thoropass’ focus on being healthcare companies’ source of truth for information security compliance.
— Bryan Caplin
The Health Advisory Board’s inaugural cohort–Katherine Kelton of Vault Health and Eric Sinclair of Evolent Health–will provide wide-reaching perspective on Thoropass’ HealthTech strategy as it advances its platform’s capabilities and advises its customers and product development teams. The decades of experience represented on the Board, combined with Thoropass’s advances in AI-infused technology, offer an unparalleled opportunity for HealthTech companies seeking to use compliance as a business differentiator.
“Establishing the Health Advisory Board represents an exciting moment for the company as we commit ourselves to being the undisputed leaders in HealthTech compliance,” says Thoropass Chief Revenue Officer Bryan Caplin. “This is really just one step in guiding the industry with insights and innovations that will revolutionize how healthcare companies address cybersecurity and leverage advanced technologies like AI.”
Sam Li, Thoropass’ CEO and co-founder, adds, “Our customers are the biggest winners in the creation of this Board. They will immediately benefit from product advancements, increased service capabilities, and future insights that will help us make them the clear leaders in their fields.”
Katherine Kelton, who serves as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Vault Health, joins Thoropass as a longtime expert and user in the infosec compliance space. “As a frustrated consumer, I see Thoropass as filling a gap in the market that will make the lives of risk professionals like me easier by increasing visibility into risk holistically and in a manner that allows for ease of communication from the board to the front line,” she says.
Eric Sinclair, the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Evolent Health, joins the Health Advisory Board as an expert with 20+ years experience as a health-based CISO. As a council member of Health3PT, Sinclair is on the forefront of third party risk management trends in the heath technology industry. Assessing these experiences, Sinclair sees his partnership with Thorpass as a tremendous opportunity to collect myriad perspectives in HealthTech and craft solutions that will guide the industry.
Kelton and Sinclair represent Thoropass’ next step toward strengthening the bonds between product and industry in HealthTech infosec compliance. The Health Advisory Board extends Thoropass' recent success partnering with HITRUST as part of Thoropass’ unique joint-offering of SOC 2 and HITRUST e1 frameworks.
Thoropass will use the insights generated from these new relationships to further its customer-first approach to compliance and audits exemplified in the company’s OrOTM Way, which pairs industry-leading AI-infused automating technology with in-house expertise and auditing capabilities. Kelton and Sinclair join the dozens of industry experts already working with Thoropass customers at every stage of their compliance journeys.
For more information about Thoropass and the Health Advisory Board, visit https://thoropass.com/advantage/meet-the-experts/.
ABOUT THOROPASS:
At Thoropass, we’re compliance experts so you don’t have to be. Pairing easy AI-infused software that’s always getting smarter with expert guidance and continuous monitoring, we integrate into your processes to prepare customers to pass any audit, every year, while saving time and resources. Hundreds of growing companies use Thoropass’s compliance and audit solution, expert services, in-house auditors, and partner ecosystem to get and stay compliant over the lifetime of their business. We offer SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and other infosec and privacy frameworks.
Chris Gerben
Thoropass
chris.gerben@thoropass.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn