Kiên Giang Enterprises seeks to remove difficulties in many areas

KIÊN GIANG — Many Kiên Giang Province's enterprises and provincial authorities are seeking ways on supportive policies in agriculture, access to loans, site clearance, resettlement, protection of natural resources and the environment, stimulation of tourism and tourism infrastructure.

During a meeting between Kiên Giang enterprises and provincial authorities last week, leaders of Kiên Giang Agriculture and Forestry Company said that rice production is the company's strength, but in recent times the company has not invested in high-quality specialised farming areas to increase the value of products and facilities.

An organic fertilizer production and trading factory is a key strategic investment project of the company, in line with the trend of developing clean and sustainable agriculture, but after many years of operation, the company still has not had access to capital to invest in upgrading properly.

Therefore, the company requests departments, units and the provincial People's Committee to create the most favorable conditions for the company to access support policies in the field of clean agriculture and forestry. At the same time, the company asked the province to support the company in accessing loans from banks.

Related to promoting Phú Quốc Island tourism, many businesses and investors in Phú Quốc recommend that relevant industries and units need to have policies to stabilise air ticket prices and open more international routes to Phú Quốc. They also recommended that the Phú Quốc government have training programs and campaigns on how to do tourism for local people in order to provide service quality commensurate with the price customers pay, and have solutions to overcome the problem of prices that are too high compared to other coastal cities.

Phú Quốc has a competitive edge compared to other key tourism destinations in Việt Nam because of its international visa policies. Travellers from all countries can enter the island without a visa, provided that the island is their sole destination.

Connectivity is a vital factor in the development of an international destination, and Phú Quốc faces significant obstacles in this matter.

Phuket and Bali are well-established destinations and enjoy excellent international connectivity with frequent and direct flights from major cities such as Singapore, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

Phú Quốc has fewer direct flight routes and less frequent flights. Phuket offers 150 per cent more daily flights, while Bali has 430 per cent more daily flights compared to Phú Quốc.

Phuket and Bali have stronger links with local transport hubs, boasting significantly more flights to Bangkok and Jakarta. Phuket has 330 flights per week to Bangkok, and Bali has 400 flights per week to Jakarta. Phú Quốc has approximately 160 flights to HCM City and 90 flights to Hà Nội.

It is worth noting that there are currently no flights from Singapore, which serves as an important transportation hub in Asia. This puts Phú Quốc at a disadvantage when compared to destinations like Phuket and Bali, experts said.

Addressing the challenges of connectivity and infrastructure will be essential for Phú Quốc’s successful transformation into a world-class international destination. In addition, to affirm its position on the international tourism map, Phú Quốc’s tourism industry must promote itself by utilising communication activities and marketing channels properly and efficiently. – VNS