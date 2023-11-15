Symposium explores potential of Việt Nam - Germany innovation cooperation

VIETNAM, November 15 -

BERLIN — The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Frankfurt, Germany and the Việt Nam-Germany Innovation Network (VGInetwork) held a symposium looking into the prospects of cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), innovation and smart city development.

Consul General Lê Quang Long highly valued the coordination between VGInetwork and the Consulate General’s science and technology division to hold the symposium to share information about new technologies to help develop priority economic and technical fields in Việt Nam such as smart city development and AI.

He also applauded the development of VGInetwork and its expansion to the experts in the southwest of Germany to contribute to innovation cooperation.

Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Thính, head of the spatial information management and modelling research group at the Technical University of Dortmund and also Chairman of VGInetwork, highlighted the network’s outstanding activities and the potential of the countries’ cooperation in smart city and smart building development.

Prof. Dr. Vũ Đức Bình from SRH University Heidelberg, who is also a member of VGInetwork, said that with Germany’s strengths in digital technology and Việt Nam's large information technology manpower, AI is a highly potential cooperation orientation promising practical benefits for both countries.

Meanwhile, VGInetwork executive board member Vương Hồng Trí, who attended the recent inauguration of the Vietnam National Innovation Centre in the suburbs of Hà Nội, reported on their activities at the Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2023 to open up opportunities for the countries’ cooperation in IT, AI, and manpower training.

They also proposed a tech-fest or IT Day for Việt Nam to be held in Germany in 2024 to connect the start-up and innovation ecosystems of the countries.

Trần Đông, head of the Consulate General’s science and technology division, highly valued the network’s achievements since its establishment over four years ago, including developing energy, auto and mechanic, digitalisation and AI and biotech and medicine hubs, expanding the fields of research cooperation, and admitting new members to contribute to the homeland’s development. — VNS