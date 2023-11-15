Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s Call with the Palestinian Authority’s Minister of Health Dr. Mai al-Kaila

On Monday, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra spoke with Minister Mai al-Kaila, Minister of Health for the Palestinian Authority. Secretary Becerra offered his deepest condolences for the thousands of Palestinian lives lost in this conflict and reinforced the United States’ ongoing commitment to urgently respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Secretary Becerra also reiterated President Biden’s call for the protection of civilians.

During the call, Secretary Becerra asked about the crisis in hospitals in Gaza. Minister al-Kaila and the Secretary agreed to keep in regular communication as the situation evolves.

Secretary Becerra spoke with Minister Moshe Arbel, MP, Israeli Minister of Health and Minister of Interior, last month. A readout of that conversation is here.