Three Jersey Shore Beach Residential Building Lots for Auction
Borough of Seaside Heights Orders Immediate Sale
Seaside is not just a wonderful vacation spot, a lot of people are enjoying it year-round.”SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is excited to announce an upcoming auction featuring three residential building lots in the Seaside Heights and Toms River, NJ area. These properties are being offered at an online auction by order of the Borough of Seaside Heights, on Thursday, December 14th, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Seaside Heights is a vibrant and popular coastal destination known for its beautiful beaches, lively boardwalk, and exciting amusements. This charming beach town has been a favorite summer getaway for generations, but recently has enjoyed tremendous growth and success.
— Bob Dann, Executive VP & Auctioneer
NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a). requires that Municipalities put their properties no longer needed for public use up for public auction. Anyone can bid on the properties as long as they adhere to the terms of the sale. Build Your Dream Beach House: One of these residential lots is your opportunity to build the beach house of your dreams, creating a lifetime of cherished memories by the ocean.
229 Franklin Avenue, Seaside Heights: This property has an approved Redevelopment Plan that will allow construction of three townhomes.
Block 1098 Lots 32.01 and 30 in Toms River, New Jersey: These lots are available for sale separately and are designated as single-family home lots. Notably, these properties have the advantage of public water and sewer connections, enhancing their desirability. Their prime location, just two blocks away from the beach, makes them a valuable investment.
“I can see an extended family, or a group of friends buying the three Townhouse site and making a family compound,” Robert Dann, Executive Vice President, and COO of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. "Seaside is not just a wonderful vacation spot, a lot of people are enjoying it year-round."
Bidders have the convenience of participating through their computers or by using the Max Spann phone app. A comprehensive Property Information Package containing terms, zoning details, the contract of sale, and online bidding instructions can be accessed at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438.
“Having represented over 125 different government entities in New Jersey alone, the process of returning real estate to the tax rolls, cutting expenses and an influx of revenue is a win-win situation,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “We have a wide variety of Real Estate investment opportunities on-line now and expect more in the coming weeks.”
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale in New Jersey and the Northeast. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, the go-to platform for Government Real Estate Sales or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
