Hate and Antisemitism is a Bipartisan Issue

NEW ALBANY, OH, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.” Stand Up to Jewish Hate is a National Campaign designed to raise awareness about antisemitism and hatred against Jews and to encourage all people to post and share the Blue Square to stand up against intolerance. #StandUptoJewishHate #SupportIsrael #ProudtobeJewish #Israel. Foundation to Combat Antisemitism its mission is to win the hearts and minds of non-Jews and Jews through powerful positive messaging and partnerships, motivating and equipping them to be defenders of and upstanders for the Jewish community.

Field Fans has created a Stand Up to Jewish Hate Throw Pillow Cover to help bring awareness everywhere. $5.00 from every Throw Pillow Cover will be contributed directly to Stand Up To Jewish Hate to irradicate Antisemitism. https://pulse.ly/uy8cis0gsn