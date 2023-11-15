Submit Release
Hate and Antisemitism is a Bipartisan Issue

NEW ALBANY, OH, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.” Stand Up to Jewish Hate is a National Campaign designed to raise awareness about antisemitism and hatred against Jews and to encourage all people to post and share the Blue Square to stand up against intolerance. #StandUptoJewishHate #SupportIsrael #ProudtobeJewish #Israel. Foundation to Combat Antisemitism its mission is to win the hearts and minds of non-Jews and Jews through powerful positive messaging and partnerships, motivating and equipping them to be defenders of and upstanders for the Jewish community.

Field Fans has created a Stand Up to Jewish Hate Throw Pillow Cover to help bring awareness everywhere. $5.00 from every Throw Pillow Cover will be contributed directly to Stand Up To Jewish Hate to irradicate Antisemitism. https://pulse.ly/uy8cis0gsn

Stuart Pollak
Field Fans
spollak@ep-ap.com
Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, U.S. Politics


