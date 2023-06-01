SUSAN G KOMEN SUPPORTERS CAN HELP RAISE FUNDS FOR THE CURE THROUGH THE PURCHASE OF BRANDED PILLOWCASES

Susan G Komen Positive- Motivational/Inspirational Pillowcases

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), a long-time supporter of first responders, and an avid sports fan, Stuart Pollak is bringing this same passion to the Susan G Komen throughout the nation.

Pollak is the founder and president of Field Fans (www.fieldfans.com), a company that manufactures licensed and fun sports memorabilia that consumers use every day.

“Susan G Komen for the Cure,” will benefit when people purchase a Susan G Komen branded pillowcase. Field Fans will donate 20 percent of sales to this nationally known Charity.

“Our major products are custom-designed pillowcases decorated and branded with the Susan G Komen logo,” along with Positive- Motivational/Inspirational Quotes said Pollak. “These have become extremely popular in recent years. Komen Supporters, Students, Parents, Alumni, and Fans are our biggest customers.

“I’d like to think that by placing their heads on a Komen branded positive-motivational and inspirational pillowcase, they are getting a better night’s sleep.”

But Pollak, through the sale of his custom-designed pillowcases, hopes to provide more benefits to Breast Cancer Patients.

This fundraising promotion started recently and will continue through July 31, 2023, according to Pollak.

“We’re honored to participate in this fundraising effort,” said Pollak. “At Field Fans, our goal is to support charities, children, our military, first responders, and our country. We also recognize that fans are extremely enthusiastic about their favorite teams.

“And now, through our new initiative, we are supporting the Susan G Komen Foundation.

Pollak is excited about the future of Field Fans and its participation in a wide range of fundraising activities.

“Our roster of teams and products are continually growing,” he said. “We will continue to use this platform to support non-profits, charities, and other organizations. Our customers are excited about being part of this corporate mission and we certainly appreciate their support.”

