Gallery Particulier charges through the arts non profit landscape in Brooklyn
A new art organization in Brooklyn gets invited by ChaShaMa right after having been granted non profit status, - after less than two years in existence.BROOKLYN, NY, US, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many institutions work at getting underserved communities to come view the art in their galleries. Gallery Particulier takes the art to the communities. Just a couple of months after its official launch, the Gallery set up its first art exhibit in a homeware store in Flatbush, an outreach that proved very successful. Subsequently, Gallery Particulier was invited to exhibit at a fashion show in BedStuy, at the Brooklyn Ethical Society, at the PLG Arts Fest 2022, at the Arts Gowanus Open Studios 2022, again at the Brooklyn Ethical Society, in high schools, at the Arts Gowanus Open Studios 2023, at the PLG Arts Fest 2023. The Gallery also loans artworks and prints from its local artists in high schools, at the Brooklyn Community Board 9 Info Fair, at the Van Alen Block Party 2023.
And recently, right after having been granted non profit status, the Brooklyn-based Gallery was awarded a coveted exhibition space on the Upper East Side by Chashama, the renowned non-profit arts organization. Securing an exhibition space with ChaShaMa is no easy feat. Artists from all over the world compete for the opportunity to showcase their work in these desirable spaces.
The upcoming exhibition, titled “Amir Bey, Grace Nkem, and Obinna Elechi: A Triangulation,” promises to be a visually stunning and thought-provoking experience. It is curated by Grace Nkem and Arabella von Arx. “Gallery Particulier artists create artworks that are relevant to our communities, and with unique aesthetic qualities. Bey, Nkem and Elechi each have their specific relation to the African diaspora, making their art relevant to anyone with an interest in this culture which has been a constant source of inspiration for modern art.", says Gallery Particulier director Arabella von Arx.
Triangulation is a technique to locate a point by the use of triangles. Similarly, “Bey, Nkem and Elechi: A Triangulation” juxtaposes three artists that each have their relationship to African culture.
Amir Bey is a New York City-based mixed-media sculptor whose practice is rooted in traditional African craft, particularly his style of wood-carving, use of soapstone, and bronze cast figures.
Grace Nkem, a Russian-Nigerian painter, explores cultural images. Traditional African sculptures and ritual objects feature prominently in her work, often collaged to stimulate reflection.
Obinna Elechi is an NYC-based artist and designer. Drawing from formative years spent in Nigeria, Holland, and the United States, his practice is focused on narratives from traditional to Afro-futurist.
In setting the works of the three artists in dialogue, the show draws lines between the common themes in their practices. “The influence of traditional African art, craft, and ritual in the development of modern art cannot be overstated— but a more poignant conversation is the current resurgence of African culture by artists from the African diaspora.”, says co-curator Grace Nkem.
‘Triangulation” will open on November, 30, 2023, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm, at the ChaShaMa exhibition space situated at 340 East 64th St, New York, NY. Opening hours 12:30-8PM Wed-Fri, 11:30AM-7PM Sat - contact@galleryparticulier.org
For more information, visit galleryparticulier.org - Arabella von Arx +1.917.669.3190
