Gallery Particulier Exhibits Art Directly in People’s Homes
A new kind of gallery, invested in supporting artists and communities, bypasses the art institutional system by bringing original works directly into NYC homes.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallery Particulier takes a fresh look at the NYC art scene by exhibiting original pieces directly in people’s homes. Hosts are able to make a personal connection to the art and creator that mass produced replications don’t offer. This enables artists to have their work shown safely during a pandemic when art gallery attendance is at an all time low. People can apply to host artwork after their home has passed a simple screening process ensuring a safe environment. All works are expected to be returned or renewed after three months with the option to buy it. Because the art system involves only a small portion of artists and people, Gallery Particulier aims to serve these communities beyond the usual scope.
Founder of Gallery Particulier Arabella Hutter remarked “Attendance to museums and art galleries has been dwindling. An artwork in an institution is appreciated for just a few minutes while having an actual painting or sculpture in the house brings lasting fulfillment. It’s proven to be of benefit, particularly for children who succeed better at school.”
UN study proves benefits of having art in the home
•Exposure to art improves health
•Dropping attendance to museums and galleries: less than 20% of people see artworks
•Works produced by the artists in NYC’s vibrant creative scene get little exposure
•Traditional art galleries have become economically unsustainable
The Gallery is establishing connections with other organizations and institutions such as libraries and schools to connect with communities. It will function as a laboratory to produce a model that can be scaled up or adopted by other art organizations or artist collectives.
About: Gallery Particulier is a Brooklyn based galley connecting creators with art lovers by exhibiting local artists across NYC homes. Founded in 2021 by Arabella von Arx, an art critic and editor with a background in media production. This new kind of gallery, with its board of advisors, aims to bridge the gap between viewers and artists by facilitating easy access to original works. To be launched officially in January 2022.
For more information visit galleryparticulier.org
Arabella von Arx
Gallery Particulier
contact@galleryparticulier.org