GF Central Plastics breaks ground on 2nd plant in Shawnee

$30M investment will accommodate growth, create 300 jobs

Expanding its footprint in the City of Shawnee, Georg Fischer Central Plastics has broken ground for a new, 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 41401 Wolverine Road. This $30M investment will accommodate the company’s growing business needs while creating as many as 300 full-time jobs upon opening GF Central Plastics is North America’s largest single-source manufacturer of metal and polyethylene pipe joining products in the gas and municipal water utility industry. James Jackson, Head of Business Unit Americas for GF Piping Systems, welcomed guests to today’s opening event with words of praise for GF Central Plastics’ success.

“Our decision to invest in Shawnee reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone in our GF Central Plastics division,” said Jackson. “Their strong performance has been a critical asset for our company, and we’re proud to give them added room to grow.” Bryan Lucas, President and Managing Director of GF Central Plastics, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.

Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt, State Senator Grant Green, and State Representative Dell Kerbs all attended the event, joined by Crystal Romanyszyn, President of Shawnee Forward. “We’re extremely pleased to see GF Central Plastics deepen its roots in Shawnee,” said Bolt. “We appreciate the role of Shawnee Forward in facilitating this major project, and we welcome the added job growth for our vibrant community.”

“This success story highlights the collaborative efforts between Georg Fischer Central Plastics and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce,” said Jennifer Springer, Director of Business Development, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Through initiatives like the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund (PREP) and the Supporting Industrial Transformation and Economic Success Program (SITES), we facilitated crucial infrastructure enhancements. This support not only led to the creation of 300 new jobs but also attracted a significant $30 million investment in the state of Oklahoma. It exemplifies our commitment to assisting existing companies for sustainable growth and expansion.”

Located just north of the Shawnee Shopping Mall, the New Metals Facility will occupy a 40-acre site purchased from Shawnee Forward, an economic development nonprofit. Upon completion, GF Central Plastics will relocate its gas meter fabrication department to the new location, freeing space at its established West Independence Street plant for growth in its plastics manufacturing business. The Wolverine Road site will also house offices, a warehouse, and shipping and receiving services.

Designed by Tap Architecture in consultation with Entegrity Partners, the project will seek LEED Silver certification for its sustainable design and construction. Under the direction of Evans Construction, work at Wolverine Road is expected to continue through the spring of 2025.