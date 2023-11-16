Tarzana Cosmetic Dentist Unveils New Dental Practice Website
Dr. Argina Kudaverdian discusses the recently launched new website for 32ology Dental Studio, including new features and a dynamic layout.TARZANA, CA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 32ology Dental Studio, Tarzana cosmetic dentist Dr. Argina Kudaverdian is dedicated to providing quality and compassionate care through a variety of dental treatments for those with oral concerns. Along with her professional team, Dr. Kudaverdian prioritizes and listens thoroughly to the needs and goals of patients. To reflect that commitment and help educate prospective patients about procedures available to them, Dr. Kudaverdian is happy to announce the launch of 32ology Dental Studio’s new high-end website design.
The new dental website for 32ology is responsive, making it easy to navigate and view on your desktop computer, tablet, or phone. In addition to fresh colors and an editorial layout, website visitors can see informative content about available procedures, such as Invisalign®, porcelain veneers, dental crowns, and much more. Along with customized blog posts, detailed procedural content can help familiarize prospective patients with their potential treatments and answer lingering questions. The integrated website color scheme evokes feelings of calmness that mirror the ambiance of the practice, while the smile gallery and reviews help patients clearly envision the type of results and experience they can expect for themselves.
32ology’s upgraded website has been developed by San Diego-based dental marketing firm Rosemont Media. Both Rosemont Media and Dr. Kudaverdian’s goals were to create a clean and high-end design that would help Tarzana patients acquire the information they need to pursue dental treatments.
About Argina Kudaverdian, DDS
Dr. Argina Kudaverdian is a general and cosmetic dentist who is committed to forming lasting relationships with her patients. She earned her doctorate from the University of California San Francisco School of Dentistry before completing her dental residency with Sepulveda Veterans Affairs. Dr. Kudaverdian strives to create a soothing and comfortable environment for patients who are seeking preventative care, restorative treatments, and cosmetic dentistry procedures. She is a member of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, California Dental Association, and San Fernando Valley Dental Society. Dr. Kudaverdian is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about 32ology Dental Studio, visit 32ology.com or facebook.com/32ology/.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/website-design/tarzana-cosmetic-dentist-unveils-new-dental-practice-website/
