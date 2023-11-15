$409,000 For Weyburn Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 15, 2023

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $229,000 to the City of Weyburn through the Municipal Police Grants program. This grant will fund two existing police positions in the community.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also providing $180,000 for one position as part of the CTSS initiative. This brings the total amount of the Weyburn Police Service Funding Agreement to $409,000 for three police positions in 2023-24.

"The province continues to invest in our local police services to support community safety initiatives and protect our most vulnerable citizens," Crown Investments Corporation Minister and Weyburn Big-Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. "This grant provides the service with critical resources to enhance public safety in the Weyburn area."

The Municipal Police Grants program supports enhanced community policing throughout the city and works to ensure a safer community. The funding for Weyburn supports positions within the Serious Organized Crime Program and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS).

"The City of Weyburn extends its appreciation to the Government of Saskatchewan for their unwavering commitment to our police services," Weyburn Mayor Marcel Roy said. "These grants empower us to uphold our pledge of safety and fiscal responsibility to our valued residents, ultimately working together to ensure a safer and more secure community for all."

"Ensuring the streets are safe so that our community members are able to enjoy life is a priority for the Weyburn Police Service," Weyburn Police Service Chief Jamie Blunden said. "The funding provided by the provincial government supports crime prevention and the resources for our Serious Organized Crime Program and the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan members. Both of these units contribute to the success of the Drug and Traffic Safety Strategy, ensuring a safer community for our citizens in Weyburn."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

