$818,000 For Moose Jaw Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 15, 2023

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $458,000 to the City of Moose Jaw through the Municipal Police Grants program. This grant will fund four existing police service positions.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also providing $360,000 for two positions as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative. This brings the total amount of the Moose Jaw Police Service Funding Agreement to $818,000 for six police positions in 2023-24.

"Government is appreciative of the ongoing partnership with the Moose Jaw Police Service," Mental Health and Addictions, Rural and Remote Health and Seniors Minister and Moose Jaw North MLA Tim McLeod said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. "This investment supports our local police and enhances public safety initiatives within our community and the surrounding area."

The funding for Moose Jaw supports the continued delivery of targeted policing programs such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which sees police officers teamed with mental health workers to provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community.

"We are grateful for the continuing support of the Government of Saskatchewan through this Municipal Police Grants Program," Moose Jaw Mayor Clive Tolley said. "This grant benefits our community and region by helping our Moose Jaw Police Service further enhance community safety and wellness, which is a priority in our city."

"This ongoing partnership between the Ministry and the Moose Jaw Police Service advances our shared vision of safe and inclusive communities," Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa said. "The annual funding of these positions enables the Moose Jaw Police Service to continue providing Police and Crisis Team supports and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan road safety services to people not only in Moose Jaw, but also across our south-central region."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane WhitingCorrections, Policing and Public SafetyReginaPhone: 306-787-8621Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca