$638,000 For Estevan Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 15, 2023

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $458,000 to the City of Estevan through the Municipal Police Grants program. This grant will fund four existing police positions in the community.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also providing $180,000 for one position as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative. This brings the total amount of the Estevan Police Service Funding Agreement to $638,000 for five police positions in 2023-24.

"Government appreciates our collaborative partnership with the Estevan Police Service," Highways Minister and Estevan MLA Lori Carr said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. "This funding continues to support our local service and their targeted policing initiatives as they work tirelessly to uphold public safety in our community."

The Municipal Police Grants program supports enhanced community policing throughout the city and works to ensure a safer community.

The funding for Estevan will support the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which teams police officers with mental health workers to provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community.

"We would like to thank the province once again for their supportive funding, allowing us to continue essential, positive policing initiatives in our community," Estevan Mayor Roy Ludwig said. "These resources allow us to maintain our investment in keeping our city and its community members safe."

"The Estevan Police Service would like to thank the province for their continued support in policing," Estevan Police Service Chief Richard Lowen said. "This partnership helps us work together to support the strategic plan of the Estevan Police Service, which includes a safe community and an efficient service. With this vital support, the province helps us continue to make our city safer through crime prevention, traffic safety and assisting those in mental health crisis."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

