A Look Into Reforming Boston's Zoning Codes

Reforming Boston’s zoning code is a critical part of addressing the affordable housing crisis our residents are facing. See how we’re tackling the challenge of outdated zoning to ensure Boston remains a magnet for innovation, families, and business.

Boston is at an inflection point: A majority of Boston residents are rent-burdened, and one third of residents of color are severely rent-burdened. Simply put, living comfortably in Boston is becoming increasingly impossible. Many of those challenges stem from an obsolete zoning code, and a planning agency and process that is disconnected from what impacts quality of life.

Zoning should reflect the shared vision of our future growth. It should fit together the pieces of where we are now, where we’re trying to go, and how we get there. We plan to transform Boston’s zoning code into one that enables Boston to be a family-first, thriving city that is bustling with innovation.

Sign up for zoning news and updates!