FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 15, 2023

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

Circuit courts in Maryland host National Adoption Day celebrations

In recognition of National Adoption Day on Saturday, November 18, 2023, Maryland’s circuit courts will hold adoption proceedings and family celebrations at local courthouses statewide. National Adoption Day honors adoptive families and draws attention to the need for permanent, loving families for children in foster care. The media is invited to attend.

Anne Arundel County

The Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County will commemorate National Adoption Day on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at a special hearing at 9 a.m. in courtroom 4C. Circuit Court Administrative Judge Donna M. Schaeffer will preside over eight adoptions scheduled for this date, and more than 58 adoption hearings have been held in 2023 to date. A reception for the adopted children, their families, and guests will be held on the immediately following the proceedings. To attend as a member of the media, please RSVP to the Office of the Court Administrator at 410-222-1404 or email OfficeofCourtAdministration@mdcourts.gov .

Baltimore City

The Baltimore City Circuit Court will host a National Adoption Day event on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., in Courtroom 400 at the Mitchell Courthouse. Chief and Administrative Judge Audrey J.S. Carrión, Judge Michael DiPietro, Judge in Charge of the Family Division, and Judge Charles Blomquist, Judge in Charge of the Juvenile Division, will confirm adoptions for 20 children. Each family will be provided with a gift basket. Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown will serve as a guest speaker along with speakers from the Bar Association of Baltimore City and the Baltimore City Department of Social Services. To attend as a member of the media, please RSVP to Karen Fast, executive director of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, at kfast@baltimorebar.org or 410-539-5936.

Baltimore County

The Baltimore County Bar Association, in cooperation with the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, the Baltimore County Department of Social Services, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Baltimore County will host a National Adoption Day ceremony on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Ceremonial Courtroom 5 in the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave., in Towson. Eleven families will be adopting 15 children from the foster care system and will have their adoptions finalized by Judge Sherrie Bailey, who will be joined on the bench by retired Judge John Hennegan. After the ceremony, there will be a celebration at Charles Village Pub, Pennsylvania Avenue, with face painting, balloon animals, crafts, and Minnie and Mickey Mouse. To attend as a member of the media, please RSVP to Rachel Ruocco at 410-337-9103 or rruocco@bcba.org.

The Maryland Judiciary’s Adoption Day video features highlights from National Adoption Day activities at the Circuit Court for Baltimore County.

Harford County

The Circuit Court for Harford County will celebrate National Adoption Day on Friday, November 17, 2023, starting at 9 a.m. in the Ceremonial Courtroom. Administrative Judge Yolanda L. Curtin and Senior Judge William O. Carr will preside over the celebration and ceremony involving several families. The event recognizes the collective efforts of many individuals who have dedicated their efforts to ensuring a forever family for a child. The adoptive families and their children, along with representatives from the Department of Social Services, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers, lawyers, judges, magistrates, court and clerk staff, and community leaders will be part of the celebration. There will be an opening ceremony, followed by six adoption proceedings, and a reception hosted by the Department of Social Services. To attend as a member of the media, please RSVP to Debbie Bliss at debbie.bliss@mdcourts.gov.

Montgomery County

The Circuit Court for Montgomery County and Montgomery County Child Welfare Services will celebrate National Adoption Day with a ceremony on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. in Courtroom 3E. Administrative Judge James A. Bonifant will preside over the ceremony and finalize the adoptions of three children. The event will feature Maryland State Delegate C. T. Wilson and a recognized adoptive parent as guest speakers, as well as the annual Starfish Award presentation. To attend as a member of the media, please contact Angela Yoo at angela.yoo@mdcourts.gov or (240) 777-9119.

Prince George’s County

Circuit and County Administrative Judge DaNeeka Varner Cotton, Seventh Judicial Circuit, Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, and Judge Judy L. Woodall, chair of National Adoption Day, will preside over “Empowering Youth: Finding Points of Connection,” a National Adoption Day ceremony on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. The event will be held in The Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams Ceremonial Courtroom, M3400, at the Prince George’s County Circuit courthouse in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The ceremony will recognize new adoptive families and feature Jason A. DeLoach, Maryland State Bar Association President, as the guest speaker. DeLoach is also an adoptive parent of twins. If you are attending as a member of the media, please RSVP to the event by emailing Jocelyn Steele, Prince George’s County communications specialist, at jmsteele@co.pg.md.us.

