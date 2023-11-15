Submit Release
DCCA RELEASE: Consumer Data Exposed in Cybersecurity Incident Affecting Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper

 

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR | KE KIAʻĀINA

 

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

IRIS IKEDA

BANKING COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 15, 2023

Consumer Data Exposed in Cybersecurity Incident Affecting

Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper

 

HONOLULU — Nationstar Mortgage LLC, doing business as Mr. Cooper, announced that customer data was comprised in a cybersecurity incident that occurred on October 31, 2023. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions has been actively engaged with Nationstar through the multi-state system, ensuring transparent communication and cooperation.

In its report to state and federal regulators, Mr. Cooper reported that “the company had experienced a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized third party gained access to certain technology systems. Following detection of the incident, the Company initiated response protocols, including deploying containment measures to protect systems and data and shutting down certain systems as a precautionary measure. The Company launched an investigation with assistance from leading cybersecurity experts and notified law enforcement.”

The preliminary analysis by Mr. Cooper into the cybersecurity incident found that certain customer data was exposed. One of the nation’s largest mortgage servicers, Mr. Cooper services mortgage loans for 4.3 million customers—including more than 14,000 in Hawai‘i.

Customers unable to make payments or access their accounts will not be subject to late fees, penalties, or negative credit reporting related to late payments resulting from this incident. Mr. Cooper resumed normal operations on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and has successfully processed all payments received since October 31, 2023.

“We believe Mr. Cooper is taking the appropriate steps in investigating this cybersecurity incident,” said Banking Commissioner Iris Ikeda. “State regulators will continue to monitor the situation with Mr. Cooper to ensure confidence in the industry and that all affected consumers are protected.”

For more information and updates, affected parties are encouraged to visit https://incident.mrcooperinfo.com/.

###

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-7582

