Elevate, Inaugural Conference for Executives in Multifamily Industry, Boasts Top Names in Residential Development
Hear from the minds behind Central Park Tower, 111 West 57th Street, the D&G Residences, and more. Preferred rates at the Fontainebleau Miami expire this FridayMIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Granular insights, analytics and intelligence on today’s high-rise consumer come together next month at Elevate, an inaugural conference by Zonda, the leaders in housing market solutions. The top minds in real estate will be on hand to explore key differences among major markets for luxury high-rise including development, design, branding, and capital raising.
The three-day conference, hosted at the Fontainebleau Miami from December 4-6, 2023, is jam-packed with top brass from development, architecture, marketing, sales and finance. Attendees will hear from developers behind the most anticipated and notable buildings such as the Dolce & Gabbana Residences, Central Park Tower, Bentley Residences, 111 West 57th Street, The Well Bay Harbor Islands, ORA by Casa Tua, and The Giorgio Armani Residences, to name a few.
“Elevate is an exclusive new event to inform and educate those working in the high-rise industry,” says Zonda CEO Jeff Meyers. “There’s never been a better forum to hear from developers who are actually constructing the tallest residential buildings in the country, and to catch up with colleagues to talk about the state of the industry.”
The confirmed speaker list reads like the Who’s Who of luxury real estate: Michael Stern, Danielle Naftali, Nick Pérez, David Martin, Brad Meltzer and Edgardo Defortuna; COOKFOX’s Brandon Specketer, ICRAVE’s Lionel Ohayon, and Lauren Rottet of Rottet Studio; Arquitectonica’s Bernardo Fort-Brescia, Compass’ Justin D’Adamo, FirstService Residential’s David Diestel, and many other luminaries.
Some highly anticipated panel discussions include “Decoding Today’s High-Rise Consumer,” “Branded Residences Unveiled: The Fusion of Lifestyle, Celebrity and Prestige Brands,” “Forecasting the Future of Luxury,” and “A is for Access – The Latest Residential Amenities Go Well Beyond Gyms and Playrooms.”
“You’ll come for the discourse and networking, but you’ll leave armed with informed sales and marketing strategies,” says Robin Dolch, CEO of Hundred Stories, the PR and Programming Partner for Elevate. The event is a co-production of Zonda along with ARCHITECT Magazine, Multifamily Executive Magazine and Livabl, sponsored by FirstService Residential, among others.
“Elevate provides an opportunity to discuss relevant and trending topics alongside other developers, architects, designers, and brokers, creating an environment that breeds open conversation on innovation, new benchmarks, and positive change for the industry,” says Camilo Miguel of Mast Capital, a speaker at the event. “Bringing together the various teams involved in creating these ultra-luxury residences is one of the best ways to marry a myriad of perspectives and to discuss alternative ways to appeal to today’s luxury consumer.”
For more details and to register for the conference, visit elevate.livabl.com. Rooms on the Elevate block at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach are available for conference attendees at a discounted nightly rate of $299, plus taxes. Rooms may be booked from Thursday, November 30 through Saturday, December 9, and the block will close on Friday, November 17th, or when rooms are full. Make your reservation here.
Event Listing Information
WHAT: “Elevate: The art of high rise living”
WHERE: The Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
WHEN: Monday, December 4, 2023 from 1:00pm – 7:00pm EST
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 from 8:00am – 6:00pm
Wednesday, December 6, 2023: Elevate Showcase Tour: Paramount Miami World Center from 7:45am – 12:00pm
WEBSITE: For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://elevate.livabl.com/
SOCIAL: #elevate #zondaevents #zondahome @zondahome @livabl_ @hundredstoriespr
About Zonda
Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.
