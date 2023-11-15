Infant Safely Surrendered in York County Under Safe Haven Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danielle Jones

803-898-7602

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

Infant Safely Surrendered in York County Under Safe Haven Act

November 15, 2023 - Healthcare professionals at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill recently accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to surrender infants up to 60 days old at designated locations outlined by law.

The bi-racial male was born on October 4, 2023 and weighed five pounds, six ounces at the time of birth.

The infant was safely surrendered at the hospital and medically evaluated. Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, York County DSS took custody of the infant, and the infant has been placed in a licensed foster home.

Any person wishing to assert parental rights must do so at the Permanency Planning Hearing, scheduled for December 18, 2023 at 3:15pm at the York County Family Court Center, 1555 West Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Editor’s note: The Department of Social Services has made a dedicated page on the agency’s website regarding the history of Daniel’s Law in South Carolina with available data going back to 2009. This is the eighth Daniel’s Law baby surrendered in South Carolina during the 2023 calendar year.

DSS released a new series of public service announcement videos on Daniel’s Law in August 2023. To see the ads, please click here and here.

A safe abandonment such as this is a perfect time to remind the public that the SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old. For more information about the Safe Haven Act, known as Daniel’s Law, please click here. For a listing of crisis pregnancy care organizations, please see this brochure.

