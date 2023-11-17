Saleen Unveils its 2024 302 White Label Mustang @ Lemay Automobile Museum
40 Years of Manufacturing Legendary VehiclesCORONA, CA, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saleen Automotive, the Southern California vehicle manufacturer founded by legendary racing driver and vehicle builder, Steve Saleen, debuted its 2024 302 White Label model at the LeMay Automobile Museum in Tacoma, WA, on November 16, 2023.
Dimension wise the 2024 model is quite similar to the outgoing 2023 model, but this is where the similarity ends. Saleen improved the vehicle air flow with an entirely new front fascia that incorporates an aerodynamic splitter integrated into the high down force air damn. A revised hood vent allows additional escape of hot engine air, while a Saleen wing in the back provides needed downforce.
A newly designed axial grille, and other Saleen body accents make it truly unique, yet functional. Under the hood, Saleen has increased the naturally aspirated horsepower from 480 to 510hp, while still maintaining original fuel economy and easy drivability. Inside a Saleen instrument binnacle frames the new LED screens, creating a more integrated and flowing look. A functional passenger grab handle further compliments the overall aesthetic.
“This 302 White Label (2024) is the most comprehensive design ever for our 302 White Label. There is a lot to like about the new S650 platform,” said Steve Saleen. “Much has been said about this model, and we addressed it. We are quite proud of the end result.”
A Gen 5 Racecraft® suspension, Saleen brakes, and new wheels and tires round out the 302 White Label, MSRP starts at $61,990.
Founded in 1983, Saleen Automotive has been designing and manufacturing high performance vehicles for 40 years. The 2024 302 White Label is Saleen’s entry level vehicle in the 302 model line, followed by the mid level 745hp Yellow Label, and the top of the line 800hp Black Label.
ABOUT SALEEN
Saleen is dedicated to transforming the transportation experience. For 40 years, the California-based automotive manufacturer has redefined driving through high-performing vehicles that combine championship-winning racing pedigree with innovative technology and distinctive styling.
From the first Saleen Mustang in 1984 to the legendary S7 in 2000, company founder Steve Saleen has continually moved the bar for vehicle design and performance engineering on the street and racetrack. In addition to its distinctive Saleen Signature and Saleen Original vehicle lines, Saleen offers a wide variety of technical parts, lifestyle accessories and apparel for those with a passion for performance. Learn more at saleen.com
