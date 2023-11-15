Texas History Day Students to be Honored at Upcoming Texas State Board of Education Meeting
The skills the students learn in National History Day in Texas will remain with them throughout their educational journey and into their careers.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is proud to announce that eight Texas History Day (THD) students who won awards at the 2023 National History Day (NHD) contest will be honored by the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) at their upcoming general meeting on Friday, November 17, 2023. The SBOE will adopt a formal resolution and provide copies of the proclamation to each student.
In addition to the students, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) extended an invitation to their families, teachers, and district superintendent to share in the honor and recognize the achievement of these students.
The students who will be recognized are:
- Henry Jones from Lively Middle School, Austin (A "Social Frontier": Boy Scouts, Progressive Education and the Turner Thesis): 1st Place Jr. Paper
- Carter Holton from New Caney High School, New Caney (Window to the Universe: How the Hubble Space Telescope Revolutionized the Study of Astronomy): 2nd Place Sr. Individual Exhibit
- Grant Gillum from Dripping Springs High School, Dripping Springs (Power for the People: How LBJ Tamed the Frontiers of Texas Hill Country Electrification): 2nd Place Sr. Individual Website
- Emma Clark-Martinez, Finley Ritter, and Katarina Telep from Atlas Academy, Waco (Is There a Doctor in the House: The Tale of Dr. Sara Josephine Baker and Typhoid Mary): 3rd Place Jr. Group Performance
- Felicity Folk and Zeviel Piñeda from Veterans Memorial Early College High School, Brownsville (The Hidden Bombe of WWII: Outwitting the Enigma Code): 3rd Place Sr. Group Exhibit
“These students represented Texas at the National contest and demonstrated their remarkable ability to research, analyze sources, and present their topics in a creative and persuasive way,” said TSHA Director of Education, Lisa Berg. “The skills the students learn in National History Day in Texas will remain with them throughout their educational journey and into their careers. I am very proud to be able to witness the SBOE honor them.”
About Texas History Day (THD)
Texas History Day (THD), sponsored by the Texas State Historical Association (tshaonline.org), is an affiliate of National History Day. THD is a yearlong education program that culminates in an annual state-level history fair for students in grades six through twelve. It provides an opportunity for students to demonstrate their interest in, and knowledge of, history through creative and original papers, performances, documentaries, web sites, or three-dimensional exhibits.
Over the course of the school year, students research and produce a History Day entry, the results of which are presented at one of the 19 regional competitions in early spring. From there, some students advance to the state competition in April in Austin, or even to the national contest held each June at the University of Maryland at College Park. At each level of competition, outstanding achievement may be recognized through certificates, medals, trophies, or monetary awards. The most important rewards are the skills and insight that students acquire as they move through the History Day program.
As many as 50,000 young Texans are involved in the program at the regional and state level each year. More than 1,000 students participate in THD, and approximately 70 students represent Texas at National History Day each year. For more information, contact Lisa Berg, Director of Education Services at the Texas State Historical Association, lisa.berg@tshaonline.org or visit texashistoryday.com.
Founded as a private, nonprofit educational organization on March 2, 1897, and housed at the University of Texas at Austin, Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is reinforced by more than one hundred years of scholarship. Its mission is to further the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas through research, writing, publication, and educational programs. For more information, please visit https://tshaonline.org.
