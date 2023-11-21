Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Grant Application Seeks to Expand Rural Care in New Mexico
Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is proud to announce its submission for a grant to enhance and expand services to families in rural areas of New Mexico.
In New Mexico there are areas that, due to their location, are missing out on critical services. Obtaining this grant could be a game changer for them."ALBUQUERQUE,, NM, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is proud to announce its submission for a grant to enhance and expand services to families in rural areas of New Mexico. This endeavor aims to address the critical gap in access to specialized care for individuals diagnosed with autism, and other intellectual disorders residing in underserved rural communities.
— Andrew Patterson, ABSI’s President
“Expanding care is always our goal,” stated Andrew Patterson, ABSI’s President. “In New Mexico there are areas that, due to their location, are missing out on critical services. Obtaining this grant could be a game changer for them.”
With a deep commitment to inclusivity and equitable access to healthcare services, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. has applied for this grant with the goal of broadening the reach of specialized autism care beyond urban centers. This initiative aligns with ABSI’s core mission to ensure that all individuals who are neurodiverse, regardless of their geographic location, receive the comprehensive care and support they deserve.
The proposed expansion plan focuses on:
1. Extending Clinical Services in Southern New Mexico: Establishing providers and clinics in rural areas to provide behavioral therapy services for individuals on the autism spectrum.
2. Community Engagement and Education: Conducting outreach programs to raise awareness, provide resources, and offer training to caregivers, educators, and community members about autism and its behavioral interventions.
3. 1:1 Therapy in the Home and Clinic: Implementing 1:1 home sessions with therapists will help bridge the geographical gap, ensuring ongoing support, and intervention services for families in remote areas.
ABSI recognizes the significance of collaboration and partnerships in achieving this ambitious goal. They are eager to collaborate with local healthcare providers, educational institutions, and community organizations in New Mexico to create a network of support that fosters a more inclusive environment for individuals who are neurodiverse.
“If awarded the grant we pledge to help children diagnosed with autism in rural communities.” Stated ABSI founder, Rosa Patterson, PsyD, BCBA, QBA. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to improving the lives of individuals with autism and advocating for their rightful access to quality care and support.
About Autism Behavior Services: Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a leading provider of ABA therapy services for individuals on the autism spectrum in New Mexico. ABSI is committed to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by autism through evidence-based practices and compassionate care. They have a clinic centrally located in the city of Albuquerque to provide easy access to care for all families. Learn more at https://autismbehaviorservices.com.
