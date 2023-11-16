Edamam Data to be Used by Slytrunk for Its Health Grocery Scanner App, Trash Panda

Slytrunk is using Edamam’s Food Database API for Trash Panda, a barcode scanning app that identifies potential ingredient or dietary concerns with grocery food items. Edamam has an extensive and highly accurate nutrition database for foods and grocery items Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, the leader in nutrition data solutions for food, health, and wellness companies announced today a partnership with Slytrunk, a dynamic product development team specializing in digital software experiences to help in the creation of its specialized grocery scanning app, Trash Panda.

The Trash Panda app is using Edamam’s Food Database API to identify ingredient, diet, or allergen concerns for grocery items. It leverages Edamam’s extensive database of over 900,000 foods, analyzed and tagged for any allergen, lifestyle diet, or various ingredient warnings. Typical warnings are for common allergens such as gluten, dairy, or soy.

With a simple barcode scan, Trash Panda identifies potential ingredient concerns based on rigorous scientific research, providing customers with valuable insights into the health impacts of such ingredients. A premium version of the app helps customize scanning experience for specific preferences and helps in finding foods that are appropriate to the health and dietary concerns of grocery shoppers.

“Working with Slytrunk showcases Edamam's nutrition data and API capabilities. It aligns perfectly with our mission to work with businesses that help people make the right food choices,” commented Victor Penev, the founder and CEO of Edamam.

“Slytrunk was happy to find an easy to implement and affordable solution that sped the creation and deployment of our Trash Panda app,” explained Cory Mummery, Slytrunk’s CEO.

Edamam and Slytrunk may again partner in the future for more apps that help people choose the food and meals that are best for their tastes and health.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, McCormick, Barilla, and Virta Health, among others.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

About SlyTrunk

SlyTrunk, the parent company of the Trash Panda app, is a dynamic product development team specializing in digital software experiences for a diverse clientele. With a core focus on product, design, and software development, SlyTrunk has crafted innovative apps and web experiences for a wide range of clients, from startups to professional sports organizations. Founded in 2009 by Shawn Robinson and Luke Wojewoda, who earned acclaim as 'the most product-minded engineers' by clients, SlyTrunk ensures both elite engineering and a keen sense of product vision. In 2015, Cory Mummery, formerly a VP at the NFL and ESPN, joined as CEO. The team is known for remote collaboration across the U.S., with a Product and Design Workshop based in Encinitas, CA.

The Trash Panda app can be downloaded here: https://trashpanda.app.link/7o5YQI2vJEb