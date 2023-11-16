The 45th Annual Telly Awards Announces Call for Entries Under New “Beyond The Frame” Theme
Early Entry Deadline is December 8, 2023LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Telly Awards, honoring excellence in video and television across all screens, kicked off its 45th annual call for entries by embracing the ever-growing world of new technologies and storytelling formats that push the boundaries of our industry. This year’s theme “Beyond the Frame” is an exploration of possibility beyond surface-level visuals and traditional techniques that aims to unlock deeper layers of meaning, creativity and innovation within video production.
“We live in a bold new era for video and television, one that has moved beyond finite frames of reference,” says newly appointed Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. “Excellent work is created on TikTok or in a commercial as often as it’s seen on the big screen - and the work we honor across television, branded content, immersive and social has consistently underscored this. The world is finally catching up.”
Committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity forward, this year's new categories include topics within Generative AI, Brand Collaboration, and Accessibility. These categories will dive into cutting-edge technologies and storytelling formats, while continuing to center diverse points of view with expanded offerings in Family Parenting, Use of Data Visualization, E-Commerce, Advocacy & Causes, Thought Leadership, Explainers and more.
The Telly Awards has tapped prominent industry leaders to co-present a new “In Conversation” series around key topics including a panel on sustainability at NAB NYC, a fireside chat about the WGA strike at Stareable Fest with 2x Emmy Award winner for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, series writer Liz Hynes, an AI in Filmmaking conversation at The National Arts Club and a ”Video for Social Impact” screening with the National Geographic Impact Story Lab.
This year's global screenings continue to be a hub for creative agencies, independent creators, and production companies to connect, showcasing exceptional short-form content from the year taking place in New York, Nashville, London, Atlanta and Los Angeles. The curated program will debut at NeueHouse Madison Square in New York City and includes shorts from Scout Productions (creators of Queer Eye), Rascal Post, FilmFatales, and more.
“Hot Takes,” the acclaimed video series that features candid and unscripted responses from industry leaders like Square, Verizon and The Mill is back for its 3rd season featuring insights from professionals at Droga5, MassFX, FORTUNE Brand Studio, and more. The Telly Award Podcast is also relaunching with a fresh new format offering listeners an exclusive backstage view of the industry, with the first episode delving into accessibility with Amanda Upson, Director of FWD-Doc, an organization founded by the Oscar-nominated producers of Crip Camp.
Joining the Beyond the Frame campaign are new partners ReelAbilities, a film industry leader setting the highest standards of accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities, and AIFF, the AI Film Festival backed by RunwayML, an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Their efforts are pushing the limits of what defines and should define the current creative industry, and The Tellys latest categories underscore this objective. Collectively, The Telly Awards and their collaborators will join forces on multiple initiatives, including the Telly Award Screening Series and episodes dedicated to accessibility and AI within both Hot Takes and the Telly Awards Podcast.
Among this year’s newest addition of judges are Nathalie van Sasse van Ysselt, VP of Design and Creative Services, MSG Sphere Studios, Gabo Arora, Lightshed, Becky Owen, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Billion Dollar Boy, Bianca Consunji, Creative Strategist, Netflix, Aiden Darné, VP and Global Studio Lead, Shutterstock, Whitney Buxton, VP of Video, Bustle Digital Group, Barry Christie, Global Creative Lead, Meta Creative Shop, Claudia Fischer, Managing Director, Whaler, Jaqlyn Murphy, Managing Director of Brand Purpose, Edelman, Adrienne Katz, Executive Producer, Unit 9, Shawna Shutz, Founder & CEO, MassFX, Yasin Khan, Editor-in Chief, Thomas Reuters Foundation, Malinda Wink, Vice President, Minderoo Pictures, Farihah Zaman, Filmmaker, Brown Girl Doc Mafia, Jenn Rubin, Senior Editor, AirBnB and Tamra Simons, Executive Producer of “Surviving R. Kelly.”
To enter work in the 45th Annual Telly Awards, visit www.TellyAwards.com. The deadline for early entries is Friday, December 8, 2023 (Final Entry Deadline: Friday February 23rd, 2024), and the winners will be announced in May 2024.
About The Telly Awards:
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub, and The Gotham.
