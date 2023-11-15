MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 11-15-2023

November 15, 2023

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 15, 2023

On 11/11/2023, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Willie West Burden, 63 of Mechanicsville, MD, was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Burden was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued numerous citations for driving under the influence.

On 11/12/2023, Tpr Lewis conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Woodpecker Lane, Hollywood, MD. Upon approaching the vehicle, a loaded AK-47 pistol was observed in plain view. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Cannabis, totaling over 470 grams as well as an additional loaded handgun. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stanley Derant Burch Jr, 35 of Norfolk, VA. Burch Jr was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Loaded Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime, and Possession of CDS: Cannabis Over Civil.

On 11/15/2023, Tpr Black conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Eric Road, Lexington Park, MD. A K9 scan of the vehicle was conducted which yielded a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kyle Ryan Summers, 35 of Great Mills, MD. Summers was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 11/11/2023, Willie West Burden, 63 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

On 11/13/2023, Tyrik Montel Brooks, 23 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

On 11/14/2023, Matthew John Julian, 47 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 11/10/2023, Lloyd Henry Jenifer, 37 of Nanjemoy, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder for Second Degree Assault x2

On 11/13/2023, James Earl Howell, 30 of Glen Burnie, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov