State Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Wicomico County

November 2, 2025

(SALISBURY, MD) – The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading an investigation into a fatal shooting in Wicomico County.

​S​hortly before 5:00 p.m, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to a residence at the North Westover Drive​ in Wicomico County for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, a man and a woman were located with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital.

The woman was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. The man is being treated for his injuries. The identities of the victims are pending next of kin notification.

Information gleaned through the on-scene investigation led police from the Salisbury City Police Department and the Maryland State Police to the location of the suspect. Shortly before 7:00 p.m. the suspect was located outside of a residence on Jefferson Street in Salisbury where an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating the police-involved shooting. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues the investigation into the shooting on North Westover Drive. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police responded to process the scene on North Westover Drive for evidence.

The investigation remains active.



