VJ Scientific Launches Lease-to-Buy Program for CX-1000™ Microbial Decontamination System
New program makes microbial testing compliance attainable for cannabis cultivators of all sizes
We're committed to making a 100% pass rate for microbials an attainable standard for all.”BOHEMIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VJ Scientific, Inc., a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge microbial decontamination equipment for the cannabis industry, is happy to announce its new lease-to-buy program for its premier X-ray system, the CX-1000™. The program aims to empower cannabis cultivators to meet stringent microbial testing requirements for their cannabis products while effectively managing budget constraints.
— Mark Clemons, General Manager at VJ Scientific
VJ Scientific's CX-1000 is a state-of-the-art system that boasts unparalleled features designed to simplify cannabis decontamination. With patent-pending technology such as dual X-ray sources for consistent and thorough decontamination, automatic dose control, and remote operation, the system provides 99.9% confidence in the remediation processes and ensures cannabis passes mandatory state testing.
The Lease-to-Buy program from VJ Scientific can benefit cannabis cultivators by eliminating the large upfront cost of purchasing equipment outright. With a signed 12-month lease agreement customers can avoid a hefty upfront investment and have the freedom to own the equipment at any point during their lease with a significant credit back towards the purchase. Additionally, VJ Scientific also guarantees the maintenance of the CX-1000 throughout the program.
Mark Clemons, General Manager of VJ Scientific, highlighted the need for this initiative, stating
“We understand the financial challenges that many in the cannabis industry are facing. With our lease-to-buy program, we're breaking down barriers and ensuring cultivators have access to the most advanced technology for microbial remediation, without compromising their financial stability and, ultimately, helping to improve cash flow by eliminating financial loss from failed testing. We're committed to making a 100% pass rate for microbials an attainable standard for all."
To learn more about the CX-1000 X-ray decontamination system and the lease-to-buy program, visit www.clean-cannabis.com. If you are attending MJBizCon ‘23 in Las Vegas, NV, stop by their booth, #28029, located in the Cultivation Products & Services Pavilion.
About VJ Scientific
VJ Scientific is the cannabis industry division of VJ Group, a global leader in providing high-tech X-ray solutions to some of the largest companies in medical, pharmaceutical, food, defense, electronics manufacturing, and more. VJ Group's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction positively impacts people's lives worldwide. VJ Scientific is dedicated to bringing a proprietary X-ray technology to the cannabis industry, providing cultivators with a safe and effective solution for remediating microbiological growth on cannabis flower.
CX-1000 Cannabis Decontamination System | Explainer