VJ Scientific to Exhibit Innovative Microbial Decontamination Technology for the Cannabis Industry at MJBizCon 2023
VJ Scientific will attend MJBizCon in Las Vegas, the largest cannabis trade show in the world, to exhibit its CX-1000 X-ray Microbial Decontamination System
With our technological advantages, superior customer service, and flexible financial programs we're committed to making a 100% passing rate for microbials an attainable standard for all.”BOHEMIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VJ Scientific, Inc., a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge microbial decontamination equipment for the cannabis industry, is excited to announce its participation at MJBizCon 2023, the premier event for the cannabis industry. The event is scheduled for November 28 to December 1st at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
— Mark Clemons, General Manager at VJ Scientific
The VJ Scientific CX-1000™ is a state-of-the-art X-ray system that boasts unparalleled features designed to simplify cannabis decontamination. With patent-pending technology such as dual X-ray sources for consistent and thorough decontamination, automatic dose control, and remote operation, the system provides 99.9% confidence in the remediation process and ensures cannabis passes mandatory state testing.
The company will have a dedicated booth (#28029) in the Cultivation Products & Services Pavillion where attendees can learn more about VJ Scientific’s technology and engage with its experts to discuss how the CX-1000 can benefit their operations. Additionally, the company recently announced its new Lease-to-Buy Program that can benefit cannabis cultivators by eliminating the large upfront cost of purchasing equipment.
“We are thrilled to once again be a part of MJBizCon and we look forward to sharing our knowledge and technology with the industry,” said Mark Clemons, General Manager at VJ Scientific. “With our technological advantages, superior customer service, and flexible financial programs we're committed to making a 100% pass rate for microbials an attainable standard for all."
To learn more about the CX-1000 X-ray decontamination system and the lease-to-buy program, visit www.clean-cannabis.com. If you are attending MJ BizCon 23’ in Las Vegas, NV, stop by their booth, #28029, located in the Cultivation Products & Services Pavilion.
About VJ Scientific
VJ Scientific is the cannabis industry division of VJ Group, a global leader in providing high-tech X-ray solutions to some of the largest companies in medical, pharmaceutical, food, defense, electronics manufacturing, and more. VJ Group's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction positively impacts people's lives worldwide. VJ Scientific is dedicated to bringing a proprietary X-ray technology to the cannabis industry, providing cultivators with a safe and effective solution for remediating microbiological growth on cannabis.
