Essex Richards - Best Law Firm 2024

Essex Richards secures a place on Best Lawyers' prestigious 2024 "Best Law Firms" in America listCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essex Richards secures a place on Best Lawyers's prestigious 2024 "Best Law Firms" in America list, attaining national and metropolitan rankings across various practice areas.
Notably, the firm maintains its national ranking in ERISA Litigation for the eighth consecutive year, distinguishing itself as one of only two North Carolina law firms nationally recognized in this domain. Essex Richards uniquely represents employees and plaintiffs in ERISA litigation, securing its exclusive national standing.
Furthermore, the firm clinches Tier 1 and 2 rankings in eighteen practice areas within the Charlotte Metropolitan region:
Tier 1:
• Commercial Litigation
• Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
• Employment Law – Individuals
• Family Law
• Family Law Mediation
• Litigation – ERISA
• Litigation – First Amendment
• Litigation – Labor & Employment
• Trusts and Estates
Tier 2:
• Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
• Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
• Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
• Construction Law
• First Amendment Law
• Insurance Law
• Litigation – Bankruptcy
• Litigation – Construction
• Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Best Lawyers determines their yearly "Best Law Firm" rankings through a collaborative blend of client input, data from law firm and leadership surveys, and evaluations by peers. The 2024 rankings reflect over 12.2 million assessments of 115,000 leading lawyers across 22,000 firms.
Being recognized for "Best Law Firm" is among the legal industry's most esteemed standards.
About Essex Richards
Essex Richards, in Charlotte, N.C., is a full-service law firm of 17 attorneys recognized for delivering quality personal service to clients. Practice areas include bankruptcy, business law, commercial real estate, media law, mergers and acquisitions, personal injury, commercial and general litigation, ERISA and long-term disability claims, labor and employment, family law, estate planning and probate, trademark and copyright law. To learn more, visit the Essex Richard's website or call 704-377-4300.
