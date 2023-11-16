Iron Horse to Partner with ePaymints Epaymints

Partnering with ePaymints gives Iron Horse more freedom and allows us to focus on our riders and raise money for our therapy program. It allows us to do what we love: provide amazing experiences” — Christine Johnston, Owner-Founder of Iron Horse

MILTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iron Horse of Milton, GA, known for their picturesque rolling pastures and equestrian offerings is pleased to announce its partnership with ePaymints. Iron Horse, which offers lessons, boarding, and training for all levels of riders, is expanding its equine therapy donation options. ePaymints will enable Iron Horse to provide a more innovative way to accept payments and donations, which will be instrumental in providing more opportunities for their riders. Offering a more modern and tech-savvy way to accept payments and donations will be essential in helping them elevate their non-profit side of the business and enable them to receive gifts in many forms. ePaymints is also a proud sponsor of Jingle Bells and Horse Tails taking place on December 3, 2023, an annual holiday event which Iron Horse hosts.

"We are honored to collaborate with Iron Horse, a beacon of compassion and dedication. Their noble cause resonates with our values, and together, we look forward to positively impacting the community's well-being." Kimberly Coley, President & Co-Founder, of ePaymints

ePaymints, located in Folsom, California, has created a simple payment processing platform that is easy for clients to use, enabling them to run their businesses efficiently.

Iron Horse, located in Milton, GA, the Equestrian Headquarters in Georgia, sits on a 64-acre farm about 30 miles north of Atlanta. Milton is one of the most livable cities in Georgia because of their great schools, exceptional quality of life, and a genuine desire to keep the equestrian community thriving.

"As the Mayor of Milton, keeping farms like Christine Johnston's Iron Horse growing and thriving is precisely what we are all about. Keeping our equestrian community strong is very important to our residents." Peyton Jamison, Mayor City of Milton

Partnering with ePaymints strengthens the health of the farm and allows Iron Horse to keep providing a tremendous equestrian experience. For more information about Iron Horse, and their upcoming holiday event, Jingle Bells and Horse Tails, or to donate, visit https://ironhorseriding.com.

Iron Horse is a leading equestrian facility dedicated to fostering the passion and skill of horse enthusiasts for typical and special needs riders. With an experienced team and a nurturing environment, we celebrate the journeys of both horse and rider, ensuring their success and growth in the equestrian world.

Visit https://ironhorseriding.com for more information.

