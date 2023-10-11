Submit Release
St. Royale Vodka Announces Costco Expansion

St. Royale Vodka has expanded its distribution footprint in Georgia and South Carolina

We thank all who have been with us through this journey and look forward to bringing our award-winning vodka to a Costco location near you.”
— Ted Fason, CEO and Founder

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Royale Vodka, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their product line into additional Costco locations across Georgia and South Carolina. This expansion is a significant feat and a step closer to achieving their global distribution goals.

The Costco expansions include South Carolina locations, Mt. Pleasant and Charleston, and Georgia locations, including the Greater Atlanta Area, Perimeter, and Alpharetta, to name a few. Focusing on growth, St. Royale Vodka is signing new distribution locations weekly and has recently launched their e-commerce site for online ordering. In addition to retail sales, St. Royale Vodka is currently being served in several fine restaurants across Kentucky, Kansas, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

About St. Royale Vodka, the award-winning vodka made from corn, is distilled six times in small batches and is well known for its infusion of flavors, such as green tea, honey, peach, and new product flavors coming soon. In addition to Costco, St. Royale Vodka can be found across the Southeast at Kroger, Total Wine, and Winn Dixie, also available for online purchase at www.stroyalevodka.com.

