P-TECH NORWALK HIGH SCHOOL ADDS BOSS ACADEMY TO CURRICULUM
P-Tech Norwalk High School
Brave Enough To Fail (BETF) now reaching entire student body, teaching skills for success in life
I don’t want this to be a one-off here at P-Tech, I would like BOSS Academy to become part of our school culture”NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brave Enough To Fail (BETF) brings its BOSS Academy skills for success program to the entire student body at P-TECH at Norwalk High School in Connecticut, in the greater New York City area. It’s the first time the program is being delivered as part of the curriculum, to an entire student body.
— Dr. Victor Black, P-Tech Principal
BETF has delivered the BOSS Academy program to more than one-thousand students at 12 schools in just the last three years, always in groups of no more than 15 students. The P-TECH program is a significant launch, adding BOSS Academy to the curriculum for all 350 students. BETF also has awarded more than 100-thousand dollars in scholarships.
BOSS Academy promotes embracing Big dreams, pushing oneself Outside the comfort zone, developing a Strategy for success, and learning to Stick to the plan through perseverance and hard work. P-TECH students earn a high school diploma, have the potential to graduate with an industry-recognized associate degree, and gain relevant work experience in a growing field.
The program launched with the Be the Boss of Your Dream presentation delivered by BETF founder and CEO Wayne Winsley. P-Tech assistant principal Beth Furnari said, “Today was nothing short of inspiring. I’m excited to see how this program will evolve from our students to our students.”
P-Tech principal, Dr. Victor Black, adding “I don’t want this to be a one-off here at P-Tech, I would like BOSS Academy to become part of our school culture.” Dr. Black first became familiar with Brave Enough To Fail and it’s powerful impact on students in 2012, while principal of Harding High School in Bridgeport.
The BOSS Academy program is being conducted during advisory period throughout the school year. Classes are facilitated by students, who were hand-picked and trained in the BOSS Academy curriculum over the summer, on how to be facilitators and mentors.
The launch was made possible, in part, due to sponsorship by the Norwalk Kiwanis Club; president Marie Sacco commenting, “We are extremely proud to play a part in making this great program happen for students in our Norwalk community.” Students at the launch each received a hardcover copy of the book, “Where are you going?,” which serves as the BOSS Academy textbook, and an ongoing source of motivation and inspiration.
Brave Enough To Fail hopes to expand its BOSS Academy program using an interactive digital platform, to reach schools and youth organizations nationwide. Currently, BETF has a waitlist of more than 40 schools and youth organizations requesting the program and in need of sponsorship or funding.
About P-Tech
In a P-TECH school, students earn a high school diploma, have the potential to graduate with an industry-recognized associate degree, and gain relevant work experience in a growing field. P-TECH is a global education model offering students worldwide the opportunity to develop skills and competencies that will translate directly to competitive careers. The P-TECH network includes more than 150,000 students, teachers, parents, mentors, and advocates in 23 countries around the globe — and it’s growing! More info: https://ptech.norwalkps.org/about
About Brave Enough To Fail and BOSS Academy
“Failure is not an option.... It’s required.” Founder and CEO Wayne Winsley created Brave Enough To Fail and BOSS Academy to help students with situational challenges to create their own success. Everyone has setbacks or failures, learning how to use them to create success in life is an important life skill. BETF is non-profit organization, using donations and sponsorships to provide programs at no cost to students and schools.
Brave Enough To Fail inspires and motivates High School and College students to reach out for success by understanding and implementing options available to them. BETF encourages students to achieve their real dreams through courage and persistence, while working with key attributes essential for success in any field of endeavor: commitment, resilience, self-discipline, focus, ambition.
Winsley is a proud US Navy veteran, author, schoolteacher of history and current events, motivational speaker, and former radio talk show host and news anchor.
