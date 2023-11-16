Tive is awarded FCC certification as a VRS provider
The Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) awarded TIVE certification to provide Video Relay Services (VRS).LOS ANGELES, CA, US, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIVE is proud to announce that combined efforts with the d/Deaf Community, TIVE is now able to deliver VRS services of a higher caliber and quality that has been recognized by the FCC. On October 27th, the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) awarded TIVE certification to provide Video Relay Services (VRS).Video Relay Services are instrumental as a bridge between the d/Deaf and hearing community and have long been hindered by technology, hardware and staffing.
The TIVE team is eager to get started on increasing accessibility and expanding the d/Deaf team to ensure services meet the highest standards and to provide a total communications solutions, anytime, anywhere for anything. TIVE is ready to present commitment to excellence and quality by providing seasoned sign language interpreters, surpassed connectivity to VRS and a platform that the d/Deaf community has access to with no limits on new technology and features being incorporated. TIVE looks forward to keeping the community updated with future announcements and updates as the team gets prepared for #TIVEVRS in early 2024!
