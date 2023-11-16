CleanConnect.ai Wins the 2023 Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge
CleanConnect.ai won first place in the 2023 Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge with its Visual AI Automation for 24/7 monitoring of oil & gas
Our Autonomous365 suite enables oil and gas operators to create a virtual operator that works 24/7 on their sites, allowing human operators to manage multiple sites from their smartphones or laptops”WINDSOR, CO, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) awarded U.S. company CleanConnect.ai first place at the tenth annual Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge. The program connects clean energy and technology businesses to the oil and natural gas industry.
— Mark Smith, President, CleanConnect.ai
The winning innovation from CleanConnect.ai uses Visual AI Automation for 24/7 monitoring, exception management, and transparency for oil & gas.
David Conley, CEO of CleanConnect.ai says, "We are deeply honored to be recognized by the CCIA with the 2023 Clean Tech Award. At CleanConnect.ai, our commitment goes beyond technology. It's about pioneering a future where innovation and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. This award isn't just a testament to our team's relentless dedication but an affirmation that our trajectory towards cleaner, more sustainable operations in the energy sector is not only necessary but celebrated. Here's to forging a future where technology fuels not just our industries, but the preservation of our planet."
Mark Smith, Co-founder of CleanConnect.ai: "Our Visual Automation suite enables oil and gas operators to create a virtual operator that works 24/7 on their sites, allowing human operators to manage hundreds of sites from their smartphones or laptops. This creates a safer, cleaner, and more profitable operational environment."
You can find out more about CleanConnect.ai and their Autonomous365 suite at: https://info.cleanconnect.ai/cleantech-challenge
"We were thrilled with the caliber of the presentations and how well the teams addressed the challenges posed by our sponsors," said Laura Hickernell, CCIA's executive director. " There were some exceptional pitches this year, and we appreciate the partnerships that make this program possible. CCIA looks forward to planning further Cleantech Challenges for 2024, including in the Aviation industry."
The 2023 Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge was produced in partnership with an internationally recognized team of industry leaders including bpx energy, Ovintiv, ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Altira, the Canadian Consulate General of Denver, Holzer Patel Drennan, Colorado School of Mines, the Colorado Energy Office, Holland & Hart and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
The judges rated CleanConnect.ai based on the following criteria:
• Identifying an unmet need in the oil & gas industry
• Unique value proposition
• Marketing & growth strategies, including partners
• Quality of the leadership team
• Meaningful market opportunity
• Can they see themselves using this in their operations
CCIA developed the successful Cleantech Challenge model, firstly for the Oil & Gas industry, now in its tenth year. As a result, CCIA has expanded into other industries including commercial vehicles and mining, and plans to produce an Aviation Cleantech Challenge in 2024.
About CleanConnect.ai:
About CleanConnect.ai: CleanConnect.ai is at the forefront of visual automation. CleanConnect.ai offers the Autonomous365.ai Visual Automation Suite that enables autonomous VOC and methane gas leak detection, gas leak quantification, fire & smoke detection, PPE detection, compressor monitoring, tank-level monitoring, flare monitoring, combustion monitoring, autonomous gate guard, liquid leak detection, and autonomous creation of validated energy certificates.
As the only provider of such a solution with government-certified accuracy and a virtually nonexistent false-positive rate, CleanConnect.ai is redefining energy operations and leading the industry into the future. CleanConnect.ai: Energy Evolved.
https://info.cleanconnect.ai/cleantech-challenge
About CCIA
Founded in 2008, Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industries. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information, visit https://coloradocleantech.com
