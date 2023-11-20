NBRPA BRINGS ACCLAIMED HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAM TO MEMBERS BASED IN LOS ANGELES

NBRPA

-Health Screening Program To Make Stops in Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, NBA All-Star, NCAA Women’s Final Four & NBRPA’s Legends Summer Getaway in Las Vegas-

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA), this past weekend brought its acclaimed Health Screening program for former players based in Southern California. NBA/WNBA/ABA and Harlem Globetrotter Legends in the greater Los Angeles area took part in the NBRPA’s Health Screening program at the LA Clippers’ Training Center on Sunday, November 19 and underwent wide-ranging screening procedures, that included blood work, electrocardiograms, echocardiograms and cardiology consultations.

The critically acclaimed program, under the supervision of the NBRPA Chief Medical Director Joe Rogowski, focuses on player health, delivered thorough, cost-effective, healthcare to its membership and address many of the medical issues experienced by the NBRPA population, while also educating them on proactive measures that promote a healthy lifestyle.

“We are proud to showcase our Health Screening Program for our members living in and around Los Angeles and are extremely thankful for the hospitality offered by the LA Clippers in providing space at their training facility for this event” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “This program presents an incredible occasion for us to bring this impactful program to where our members live and we look forward to continuing to bring this invaluable benefit to other markets across the United States, as well as to Indianapolis for the NBA All-Star weekend in February and to our annual Legends Summer Getaway in Las Vegas later this year.”

Launched in conjunction with the NBPA in 2016, to deliver valuable, preventive long-term healthcare check-ups to former professional players across the U.S., the Health Screening Program has impacted hundreds of former players by providing preventative testing, including blood work, electrocardiograms, echocardiograms and cardiology consultations.

The NBRPA announced in 2022 that they would begin overseeing the program and brought along Joe Rogowski to head the operation. Rogowski, who served as the NBPA’s Chief Medical Officer for the past decade, was named the NBRPA’s Chief Medical Director in November 2022.

