Out-Of-State Investing Summit Returns December 14th
Out-Of-State Investing Summit Returns December 14th
Why buy one $800,000 house in Los Angeles (with negative cash flow) when you can buy eight houses in another state with that same $800,000 (and have positive cash flow).”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association's ("LAC-REIA") 6th Annual “Out-of-State Investing Summit” returns on Thursday night, December 14, 2023, at 6:30 pm. Each year, LAC-REIA evaluates the strongest cities in the United States for dynamic job and population growth, along with affordability, landlord-friendly laws, renter desirability, low prices, and positive cash flow. This year LAC-REIA has selected the following four cities:
— — Lloyd Segal, President, LAC-REIA
1. Little Rock, Arkansas
2. Mongomery, Alabama
3. Indianapolis, Indiana
4. Baltimore, Maryland
LAC-REIA then identified the most respected turnkey operations in each of these cities. Companies that buy distressed properties at substantial discounts, renovates the properties efficiently, makes them rent-ready, finds qualified tenants, sells them to investors, and then manages the properties for investors. The marvelous thing about turnkey companies is that they do all the work and then send investors a check every month. This is why the theme of this year’s Summit is “Be an Investor – Not a Landlord.” These four turnkey companies will be joining LAC-REIA at the 6th Annual Out-of-State Investing Summit. Thursday night, December 14, 2023, 6:30 to 9:30 pm., at the Iman Cultural Center.
Date & Time: Thursday night, December 14, 2023, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National & Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.
Free Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA's monthly meetings is always FREE (COMPLIMENTARY), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, press the “Register Here” button located directly below the Out-of-State Investing Summit flyer on our homepage (www.LARealEstateInvestors.com).
Vendors Expo. Come early and enjoy our Vendors Expo (6:30 to 7:30) and meet companies with products and services for real estate investors.
LAC-REIA. Founded in 1996, Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our group helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.
Susan Hall
Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club, LLC
+1 310-792-6404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other