CTRL+ALT Digital Wins Best Of Florida Award For 3rd Consecutive Year
Being able to bridge the gap between technology and marketing has made our business stand out and we’re honored to be recognized for it.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTRL+ALT Digital is honored to be named a winner of the 2023 Best Of Florida awards from UpCity.
— Tina Bobango, Co-Founder & CTO of CTRL+ALT Digital
UpCity recognizes top companies in their “Best Of” awards each year since 2021 and CTRL+ALT Digital is honored to have made the list each year. This award signifies the exceptional work UpCity partners provide to their clients and in their local area.
“Our team is grateful to have been named as a top service provider once again for our digital services such as marketing, web design and custom development,” says Jen Stafford, CEO and Co-Founder of CTRL+ALT Digital. “We put a lot of effort into ensuring our clients have the best experience with us, are always responded to promptly, and reach their business growth goals through working with our team.”
UpCity uses a Recommendability Rating to measure the trustworthiness and credibility of its service providers. They have a proprietary algorithm that takes into account reviews on UpCity and third-party sites, search engine rankings, website speed, domain authority, user experience, and more.
“We are appreciative to be recognized for our hard work three years in a row. We are excited to see what 2024 brings as we continue to provide excellent support for our clients, design and develop high-performing websites, and offer top-of-the-line web and mobile application solutions that are optimized to help each client achieve their goals,” states Tina Bobango, CTO and Co-Founder of CTRL+ALT Digital. “Being able to bridge the gap between technology and marketing has made our business stand out and we’re honored to be recognized for it.”
About CTRL+ALT Digital
CTRL+ALT Digital is an award-winning, full-service digital agency, certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Google and Microsoft Partner, and a certified GSA contractor. CTRL+ALT Digital was founded in 2018 by Jen Stafford and Tina Bobango. They service clients from various industries including healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, home services, solar energy, and nonprofits, among many others.
For more information, please visit https://controlaltdigital.com/about/.
Jennifer Stafford
CTRL+ALT Digital
+1 904-878-2875
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram