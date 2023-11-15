Lider Electric Unveils New Line of USB Outlets
Lider’s USB Outlet Series provides a one-stop charging solution for all your devices.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lider Electric, a rapidly growing innovator in the electrical solutions industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest and most advanced product line–a collection of state-of-the-art USB outlets designed to redefine convenience in homes, offices, and public spaces.
In today's fast-paced world, the need for efficient charging solutions has never been more critical. The Lider USB Outlet Series meets the growing demand for easily accessible and fast-charging options, making it a perfect addition to any modern environment.
Lider has three USB receptacle options that hit the market, and more are expected to follow. The various configurations of the ports and different power options mean customers can select a product that perfectly meets their specific charging needs. All outlets have multiple high-speed USB ports, allowing users to charge multiple devices simultaneously.
This USB Outlet Series includes an outlet with 3x USB-C ports situated in the middle of tamper-resistant receptacles, a similar outlet with 2x USB-C ports and Power Delivery technology, and a full USB in-wall device with 3x USB Type-A and 2x USB Type-C ports. These outlets incorporate the latest fast-charging technology, ensuring your devices are powered quickly and efficiently. One of the outlets includes Power Delivery technology, which allows an impressive maximum of 36W from a single USB-C port, or 18W split between the two ports.
Lider stands out in the industry for its commitment to sleek and modern aesthetics that seamlessly integrate into any room's décor. The streamlined, low-profile design ensures a simple and unobtrusive installation, while a variety of color options allows you to choose the perfect match for your interior. A unique innovation is that the two tamper-resistant USB outlets feature an interchangeable face cover design. This design allows users to collect face cover colors that can match changing seasonal decor and will attractively blend in.
From smartphones and tablets to smartwatches and more, Lider’s USB Outlet Series provides a one-stop charging solution for all your devices.
About Lider
At Lider, we transform simple wiring and lighting controls into functional, safe, and visually stunning devices. Our company mission is to bring style and versatility to forward-thinking technical development. That’s why each device has a sleek, refined build and is engineered with ultra-durable material to ensure longevity and high performance. Learn more on our website or on our Amazon storefront.
