SAVI Opens State-of-the-Art Headquarters to Redefine Commercial AV Experiences
Reinforcing its commitment to dealers and partners, SAVI unveils a new HQ with an immersive experience center showcasing their solutions like never before.
Our new HQ is a place where proof-of-concepts and technology become tangible, where our dealers can immerse themselves and their customers in the future of AV – today.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVI, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control and automation solutions, proudly announces the opening of its new headquarters, a facility designed to foster innovation and meet the growing demand for next-gen, simplified AV solutions.
— Derek Wilson, CVO
The ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening event welcomed a vibrant community of nearly 100 area dealers, partners, consultants, and end-users, illustrating SAVI's dedication to collaborative growth and technical advancement in the industry.
"SAVI's HQ is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the success of our dealers, customers, and partners," said John Dorsey, SAVI CEO. "We're not just investing in our company's future—we're investing in the future of AV. Our dealers' success is our success, and we're here to fuel that progress."
Boasting the SAVI Experience Center, home to the country's largest LG MAGNIT video wall, the new headquarters will serve as a hub for exploration, collaboration, and discovery. Open to dealers, the immersive environment, together with a 50,000-square-foot distribution center, advanced AV training facilities, and a comprehensive system testing lab, allows everyone to engage with the full SAVI ecosystem first-hand.
Dealers and partners are encouraged to bring their customers to the experience center to showcase SAVI’s sophisticated lighting and brilliant audio-video solutions. Dealers will also have the opportunity to explore SAVI's other integrated ecosystem partner products from industry leaders, including Sonance commercial speakers, NETGEAR pro-av switches, and Hanwha security solutions.
In line with their philosophy of simplicity, SAVI ensures that the sophistication of their office and technology is matched by ease of use, allowing for broader accessibility and user empowerment.
"SAVI's vision has always been to lead, not to follow," added Derek Wilson, SAVI CVO. "Our new HQ is a place where proof-of-concepts and technology become tangible, where our dealers can immerse themselves and their customers in the future of AV – today."
The opening marks the beginning of a new chapter for SAVI. The new headquarters will fuel the company's soaring business, providing the necessary infrastructure to support its dealers and continue to revolutionize the AV industry.
If you're interested in visiting the SAVI Experience Center, please call 214-785-6510 (Option 1).
About SAVI
Established in 2011, SAVI is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful hardware line and user interface software that streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com
