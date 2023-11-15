Changes Healing Center Offers Addiction Treatment and Dual Diagnosis Programs for the Phoenix Valley and Maricopa County
In Keeping With a Mission to Make Addiction Treatment Accessible in Arizona: Changes Healing Center Announces Suitability for Those with Co-Occurring DisordersPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changes Healing Center is proud to announce the availability of its addiction treatment and dual diagnosis programs in Phoenix, Arizona. This Joint Commission-accredited facility is now open to residents of Peoria, Scottsdale, Glendale, Tempe, and other locations across and around Maricopa County. With a focus on providing accessible and effective treatment, Changes Healing Center also accepts AHCCCS insurance.
Addiction and mental health disorders are prevalent issues that affect individuals and families across the country. In Maricopa County alone, there are thousands of people struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring disorders.
Changes Healing Center recognizes the need for quality treatment options in the area and is dedicated to providing comprehensive care to those in need.
The team at Changes Healing Center is comprised of experienced and compassionate professionals who are committed to helping individuals overcome addiction and mental health challenges. Their evidence-based treatment programs are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring the best chance for long-term recovery. With a focus on holistic healing, Changes Healing Center offers a variety of therapies and services, including individual and group therapy, medication management, and alternative treatments such as yoga and meditation.
"We are thrilled to bring our addiction treatment and dual diagnosis programs to the Phoenix community and surrounding areas," said the spokesperson for Changes Healing Center. "Our goal is to provide accessible and effective care to those struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. We are proud to be a Joint Commission-accredited facility and to accept AHCCCS insurance, making our services available to more individuals in need."
Changes Healing Center is now accepting new clients and encourages anyone seeking help for addiction or co-occurring disorders to reach out and learn more about their programs. With a focus on personalized care and a commitment to helping individuals achieve lasting recovery, Changes Healing Center is a valuable resource, as a proven treatment center for the communities of Arizona as well as those needing support throughout the Southwest!
For more information about Changes Healing Center and their services, please visit their website or call (602) 691-7244 for immediate assistance and information about availability and confidential insurance coverage verification.
