Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,220 in the last 365 days.

Changes Healing Center Offers Addiction Treatment and Dual Diagnosis Programs for the Phoenix Valley and Maricopa County

A woman embraces a peer during group therapy for substance use disorder treatment at Changes Healing Center in Phoenix

Learn the Changes Healing Center difference: Get Support Today!

A woman enjoys a morning coffee sober after having completed inpatient rehab in Arizona at Changes Healing Center

Get Support for Lasting Sobriety and Recovery at Changes

An Admissions team staff member at Changes shows a new client how easy confidential insurance verification for rehab can be

Get Prompt and Confidential Insurance Verification at Changes Healing Center

In Keeping With a Mission to Make Addiction Treatment Accessible in Arizona: Changes Healing Center Announces Suitability for Those with Co-Occurring Disorders

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changes Healing Center is proud to announce the availability of its addiction treatment and dual diagnosis programs in Phoenix, Arizona. This Joint Commission-accredited facility is now open to residents of Peoria, Scottsdale, Glendale, Tempe, and other locations across and around Maricopa County. With a focus on providing accessible and effective treatment, Changes Healing Center also accepts AHCCCS insurance.

Addiction and mental health disorders are prevalent issues that affect individuals and families across the country. In Maricopa County alone, there are thousands of people struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring disorders.

Changes Healing Center recognizes the need for quality treatment options in the area and is dedicated to providing comprehensive care to those in need.

The team at Changes Healing Center is comprised of experienced and compassionate professionals who are committed to helping individuals overcome addiction and mental health challenges. Their evidence-based treatment programs are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring the best chance for long-term recovery. With a focus on holistic healing, Changes Healing Center offers a variety of therapies and services, including individual and group therapy, medication management, and alternative treatments such as yoga and meditation.

"We are thrilled to bring our addiction treatment and dual diagnosis programs to the Phoenix community and surrounding areas," said the spokesperson for Changes Healing Center. "Our goal is to provide accessible and effective care to those struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. We are proud to be a Joint Commission-accredited facility and to accept AHCCCS insurance, making our services available to more individuals in need."

Changes Healing Center is now accepting new clients and encourages anyone seeking help for addiction or co-occurring disorders to reach out and learn more about their programs. With a focus on personalized care and a commitment to helping individuals achieve lasting recovery, Changes Healing Center is a valuable resource, as a proven treatment center for the communities of Arizona as well as those needing support throughout the Southwest!

For more information about Changes Healing Center and their services, please visit their website or call (602) 691-7244 for immediate assistance and information about availability and confidential insurance coverage verification.

Admissions
Changes Healing Center
+1 602-691-7244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Changes Healing Center Offers Addiction Treatment and Dual Diagnosis Programs for the Phoenix Valley and Maricopa County

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more