Find Addiction Rehabs Announces Open Enrollment for 2025 Supports Access to Rehab Coverage

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the annual open-enrollment period begins, Find Addiction Rehabs is calling attention to a critical opportunity for those facing addiction: reviewing, and if needed, upgrading their health-insurance plans to ensure medical detox, inpatient rehab residential programs, and/or outpatient substance-use-disorder (SUD) treatment is covered.According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, all ACA Marketplace plans must include rehab coverage in terms of mental health and substance use disorder benefits as essential health benefits, yet many Americans remain unaware or uncertain about what their plan truly covers. During the open enrollment window, individuals have the chance to compare plans, change coverage tiers or networks, and secure access to higher levels of care for alcohol and drug rehabilitation.“Open enrollment isn’t just about choosing a lower premium. It’s about making sure your plan will protect you when you or a loved one needs help,” commented a spokesperson for Find Addiction Rehabs. “By taking this step now, people can rest easier knowing that if a crisis strikes, treatment won’t be delayed because of insurance hurdles.”Here are crucial considerations during open enrollment if you or a loved one are seeking addiction treatment support: Verify SUD treatment benefits . Confirm that your plan covers the level of care you might need (detox, residential, inpatient, outpatient, MAT).Check provider networks. Many plans restrict which treatment centers are in-network; switching plans may open access to higher-quality centers.Assess out-of-pocket costs. Evaluate deductible, coinsurance and out-of-pocket maximum: knowing the cost helps you plan and prevents surprises.Act within the window. Open enrollment typically runs for a defined period each year (for example, Nov 1 – Jan 15 for many ACA states). Once it closes, you generally cannot change your plan until next year unless you qualify for a “special enrollment” event.Use expert help. Find Addiction Rehabs offers a free insurance verification service to guide individuals and families through this review process with treatment centers that accept their plan.Find Addiction Rehabs has assisted thousands of individuals and families in matching treatment centers with insurance benefits, helping them avoid the most common pitfalls that delay or prevent admission. With open enrollment underway, the organization believes now is the optimal time to act.About Find Addiction RehabsFind Addiction Rehabs is a national online resource dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate addiction-treatment options. The site offers articles, treatment-center listings, insurance-verification tools , and a free consultation hotline.They encourage those seeking help to reach out directly via confidential phone call.

