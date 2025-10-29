South Shores Recovery Announces Its Holistic Detox and Holistic Rehab in California Now Accepts Most Insurances

South Shores Recovery offers JCAHO and DHCS accredited programs for addiction and dual diagnosis treatment South Shores Recovery accepts Aetna, Cigna, TRICARE, and most major US insurance carriers Their caring team encourages those seeking help and their loved ones to call for a confidential consultation

South Shores Recovery's holistic detox and rehab programs in California now accept most insurance plans, making holistic addiction treatment more accessible.

Our mission at South Shores Recovery has always been to make recovery accessible without sacrificing quality” — A spokesperson for South Shores Recovery

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Shores Recovery, a leading addiction treatment center in Orange County, is proud to announce that its comprehensive medical detox and holistic rehabilitation programs are now accessible to more individuals and families through acceptance of most major insurance plans.This expansion underscores the facility’s ongoing commitment to making quality, evidence-based addiction care more affordable and attainable.Located just minutes from the Pacific Ocean, South Shores Recovery combines medical expertise with a compassionate, client-centered approach. Its detox and residential programs are designed to address the full continuum of substance use disorders while promoting long-term recovery and emotional wellness.With individualized treatment plans, 24/7 medical supervision, and therapeutic modalities such as trauma-informed therapy, holistic wellness, and relapse prevention, South Shores continues to set a high standard for clinical excellence in recovery care.Comprehensive Medically Supervised Detox and Holistic Treatment ApproachesThe medical detox program at South Shores provides safe and supervised withdrawal management for individuals struggling with alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, and other substances.Following detox, clients transition into holistic treatment programs that integrate traditional therapy with yoga, nutrition, mindfulness, and family support to heal both the mind and body.This combination of medical care and holistic healing ensures clients receive the balance of structure and serenity needed for lasting recovery.Support for TRICARE MembersSouth Shores Recovery is proud to accept TRICARE insurance, allowing active-duty service members, veterans, and their families to access specialized care for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.The facility’s trauma-informed programs are designed to support those who have served , providing confidential and compassionate treatment that acknowledges the unique challenges faced by members of the military community.Accepting Rehab Coverage for Aetna PolicyholdersSouth Shores also works closely with Aetna insurance to help policyholders receive high-quality addiction treatment without the financial burden often associated with private care.The admissions team assists clients in verifying coverage and maximizing benefits to ensure that detox, residential, and aftercare services remain within reach. By partnering with Cigna, South Shores continues to break down barriers to treatment and support families seeking dependable, in-network recovery options.A Message from Leadership“Our mission at South Shores Recovery has always been to make recovery accessible without sacrificing quality,” said a spokesperson at South Shores Recovery. “Accepting more insurance plans allows us to serve individuals who might otherwise feel limited by cost. Every person deserves the chance to heal, and expanding our network is one more way we’re helping people take that first courageous step toward lasting recovery.”About South Shores RecoveryLocated in the heart of Dana Point, California, South Shores Recovery offers comprehensive medical detox, residential, and dual diagnosis treatment programs designed to promote healing and long-term recovery. With licensed clinicians, holistic specialists, and a supportive staff, South Shores provides a safe, serene environment for individuals to reclaim their lives from addiction.

