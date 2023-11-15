ALT Sports Data Secures Exclusive Global Sports Betting Data Rights Agreement with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALT Sports Data, a leading provider of cutting-edge sports data and analytics solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the premier organization in bare-knuckle fighting. Under the terms of this global and exclusive agreement, ALT Sports Data will become the sole distributor of sports betting data for BKFC events, solidifying their position as a key player in the sports data and betting market.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the sports industry, as ALT Sports Data will leverage its expertise to provide comprehensive and real-time data to sports betting operators, enabling them to offer unparalleled betting experiences for fans of BKFC.

Todd Ballard, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of ALT Sports Data, expressed his excitement about this landmark deal, saying, "We are truly excited about the partnership with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering premium sports data to the global betting market. BKFC has taken the combat sports world by storm, and we are eager to enhance the betting experience for fans and sportsbooks alike."

BKFC CEO David Feldman shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We believe that this partnership with ALT Sports Data will revolutionize the way fans engage with our sport. It's an exciting time for BKFC, and this collaboration will bring our unique brand of combat sports to a wider global sportswagering audience."

ALT Sports Data and BKFC are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of their sport, and this partnership will uphold the highest standards of data accuracy and security. By collaborating with ALT Sports Data, BKFC aims to capitalize on the growing popularity of their sport while ensuring a safe and enjoyable betting experience for their fans.

This exclusive agreement will provide ALT Sports Data with access to BKFC's events, allowing them to collect, analyze, and distribute data to licensed sports betting operators across the globe. Fans can look forward to a more immersive betting experience that offers real-time statistics, odds, and insights.

For more information on ALT Sports Data, please email us at connect@altsportsdata.com or visit: altsportsdata.com

ABOUT ALT SPORTS DATA

ALT Sports Data is the leading source of official and unofficial alternative sports trading data, unlocking millions of participatory fans and potential bettors for sportsbook operators, media platforms, and event producers. This enables partners to offer real-time dynamic trading data from a robust sports portfolio and engage with one billion global alternative sports fans. The proprietary trading platform covers the full wagering lifecycle for all offered events. Pre-match and live odds service generates independent, algorithm-driven, and mathematically correct betting markets using dedicated models. Where available, specialist sports seamlessly incorporate in-play betting markets aligned with the enthralling nature of the associated live sports.

For more information on BKFC, please email us at rdean@bkfc.com or visit: bkfc.com

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP (BKFC):

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the world's premier organization for bare-knuckle fighting. BKFC has gained international recognition for its exciting and unique brand of combat sports, showcasing some of the most thrilling fights in the industry.